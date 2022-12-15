Irish soldier dies after convoy comes under attack in Lebanon, Defence Forces says

An Irish peacekeeper was killed in Lebanon when a convoy came under attack on Wednesday, according to the Defence Forces.

An investigation has begun into the “serious incident” in which two armoured utility vehicles carrying eight Irish personnel serving as part of a UN group were hit by “small arms fire” while travelling to Beirut at around 11.15pm (9.15pm Irish time).

“Four personnel were taken to Raee Hospital, near Sidon as a result of the incident,” the Defence Forces said in a statement. “One soldier was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and another has undergone surgery and is in a serious condition.

“The other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries. A medical officer from the 121st Infantry Battalion is currently with the soldiers in Raee Hospital.”

The other four personnel who were travelling in the convoy were not injured and are safe and accounted for, it said.

It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/YrnFOVBjkV — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) December 15, 2022

Deployed

The 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising of 333 Irish soldiers, deployed to south Lebanon in November as part of UNIFIL (the United Nation Interim Force in Lebanon). They are part of a battalion involving Irish, Maltese, Polish and Hungarian personnel.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Seán Clancy said the organisation was “deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion. Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends.

“Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.”

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said it was with “profound sadness and a deep sense of shock” that he learned of the death of the peacekeeper and the injuries sustained by his colleagues.

“At this time I want to express, on behalf of everyone in Ireland, our utmost sorrow at the loss of a young man serving his country and the United Nations overseas. To his family I want to say sorry for their heartbreak and loss,” he said.

“To the families of those injured, I want you to know the Defence Forces will do everything to care for and support your loved ones.”

Mr Coveney said he was in New York for a meeting of the UN Security Council but would return to Ireland this evening after meeting the UN secretary general “to discuss the loss of our peacekeeper and the full investigation that must now follow”.

‘Deepest sorrow’

In a statement, President Michael D Higgins said he learned of the news “with the deepest sorrow”.

“As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world,” he said.

“As President of Ireland and Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, it is with a heavy heart, and conscious of the great loss it will represent to them, that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who has lost their life. A life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world.

“May I also wish a speedy recovery to those other members of the Defence Forces injured in the incident. Our thoughts are with them at this time.”