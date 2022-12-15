An ‘extraordinary sacrifice’: Tributes paid to Irish peacekeepers killed and injured in Lebanon

President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have extended their sympathies to the family and friends of an Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon overnight and to his colleagues who were injured when their convoy came under attack.

Mr Higgins said he learned of the news of the first death of a member of the Defence Forces on a peacekeeping mission since 2003 with “the deepest sorrow”.

“As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world,” he said in a statement.

“As President of Ireland and Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, it is with a heavy heart, and conscious of the great loss it will represent to them, that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who has lost their life. A life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world.”

The Taoiseach said he wanted “to express the heartfelt sorrow of the Government of Ireland at the loss of a young person serving overseas with the United Nations”.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, where he is attending an EU summit, he said he would be speaking to Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Seán Clancy and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney as the facts were confirmed.

‘Extraordinary sacrifice’

He described it as “a reminder to us of the extraordinary sacrifice that our peacekeepers make” in what can be “at times hostile and very difficult and dangerous environments”.

“Our deepest sympathies go to the family of the soldier that we’ve lost. Our thoughts are with the family today because this is the worst possible news for them at this time of the year,” Mr Martin said. “We will work with the Chief of Staff and his team in terms of helping the families to deal with that as a shocking us a very traumatic situation for all concerned.”

Mr Coveney said: “At this time I want to express, on behalf of everyone in Ireland, our utmost sorrow at the loss of a young man serving his country and the United Nations overseas. To his family I want to say sorry for their heartbreak and loss.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he prayed for “a speedy recovery for the injured” and that his thoughts were with the families of those affected by the incident. “We salute the bravery of all concerned,” the Fine Gael leader said on Twitter.

‘Terrible news’

Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan noted the “terrible news” about the killing of a peacekeeping soldier in Lebanon and the wounding of his colleagues.

“The country will grieve with one family for their terrible loss and I hope and pray the injured soldiers will recover and return home as soon as possible,” he said on Twitter.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she was shocked to learn of the soldier’s death and extended her sympathies to his family, friends and all those serving in the Defence Forces “who have suffered a terrible loss”.

“There is a deep pride in the role that our forces have played in peacekeeping missions for decades, often in very dangerous circumstances and they are in our thoughts and prayers this morning,” she said in a statement.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said extended the thoughts, condolences and sympathies of her party to the families of those who came under attack and “to all affected by this terrible news”.

“So sad to hear of this horrific attack upon our courageous peacekeepers,” she said on Twitter.

Independent TD and former Army ranger Cathal Berry said he did not want to unduly concern the families of serving members, but the security situation in Lebanon was very volatile at present and the Irish soldier had a vital role to play in keeping peace there. He said the fact the incident occurred during a compassionate mission only added to the tragedy.