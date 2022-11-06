Boy and girl (13) at centre of Garda search found safe and well

In a statement, the Garda said Kelsey Kenny and Seamus Hynes had been found safe and well and the search for them stood down.

Two young teenagers who had left their homes in Co Monaghan together, prompting a Garda search for them, have been found safe and well.

Gardaí had appealed to the public for help in finding Seamus Hynes and Kelsey Kenny, both aged 13 years, who travelled from Monaghan to Dublin 7 on Friday.

When the teenagers, both from the Cloghernagh area of Co Monaghan, had not returned home and there was no news of their whereabouts overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning an appeal was launched and the Garda’s efforts to locate them were stepped up.

Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park liaised with local gardaí in Monaghan the children’s families and issued a description of them, with their photographs. Media reports carried news of the appear on Saturday.

Early on Sunday afternoon the Garda confirmed the search for them had ended as both had been found, with the force thanking the public and the media for their assistance.