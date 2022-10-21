Spot flooding risk on Friday as further heavy rain expected

Friday will see further widespread and heavy rain across the country causing spot flooding and making driving conditions hazardous.

After days of torrential downpours interspersed with dry periods, Met Eireann said Friday will see showers “merging into longer spells of rain“, in “breezy and blustery” conditions.

It is, however, expected to be unusually warm for the time of year with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, dropping only to between seven and 11 degrees on Friday night.

Some flooding may occur in the north and northwest as longer spells of rain develop later in the day. It will turn drier further south with some clear spells in moderate or fresh southerly winds. Lowest temperatures are expected to range between seven and 11 degrees.

The outlook for the next few days is generally for more of the same. The weekend is expected to see outbreaks of rain everywhere as weather front after weather front - Met Eireann’s words for banks of rain-bearing clouds - sweep up across the country in a succession of relays from south to north.

Saturday will see the rain in the north and northwest gradually ease off during the day. Further south, there will be a dry bright spell of weather for a time, before more showery rain moves up from the south during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are expected in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

On Sunday, the rain will continue to affect northern areas in the morning with some drier weather further to the south. In the afternoon, further showery rain looks likely to move into southern counties, while it will turn drier and brighter elsewhere though still with some showers. Monday will be much the same, but Tuesday will be a drier day in general with just some scattered light showers and some sunny spells.

Road users in areas affected by the rain have been advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey. The advice from the Road Safety Authority is for drivers to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. Drivers should also drive with dipped headlights at all times the authority said.

The RSA also advised pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to make sure they wore high visibility clothing and ensure they were visible to other road users.