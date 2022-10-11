State humanitarian fund to be extended to Creeslough families

A member of An Garda Siochana walks past the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

The Cabinet has agreed to extend access to the humanitarian fund to families impacted by the tragedy in Creeslough, Donegal.

Ten people died following the explosion last Friday, including a five-year-old and two teenagers.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the support of the humanitarian fund would be made available to those who need it in the community.

“This morning Cabinet give approval to extend access to the humanitarian fund to households directly affected by last Friday’s devastating incident. This system comes under my department and it’s normally used to help households who have been affected by floods.

READ MORE

“Given the heartbreaking events that have taken place in Creeslough, we are going to make that support available to households that have been directly impacted.”

Ms Humphreys said she is “very conscious that over the next few days, the community is going to endure some very, very difficult moments.”

She said that Department of Social Protection welfare officers are on the ground in Donegal, working with the community.

[ Jessica Gallagher created ‘ripples of love’, parish priest tells mourners ]

“We are here to help and provide any assistance that we can in the days ahead.”

When asked if a Government inquiry may take place into what happened, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said “much depends on the outcome of the investigations that are under way.”

He said there will be a thorough investigation into the incident adding: “we all want to know precisely what happened and what lessons can be learned from it.”

“Our focus for now is on ensuring that the supports are in place: health supports, psychological supports, supports in the schools and the local community, supports for the community organisations, supports for the households who have been devastated.”

Under the humanitarian fund scheme, households can earn up to €70,000 and still avail of the aid.