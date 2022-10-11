First funerals of victims of Creeslough service station explosion take place

Photo of the 10 people who died in the explosion at Creeslough, Co Donegal (top row, left to right) Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49, the ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022.

The first of the funerals of the victims of the service station explosion in Co Donegal will take place later.

Ten people, aged from five to 59, were killed in the tragedy in the village of Creeslough on Friday.

Separate funeral services for fashion designer Jessica Gallagher (24) and Martin McGill (49) who was originally from Scotland, will be held at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Tuesday.

Jessica Gallagher, 24 years, who died in the Creeslough explosion. Photograph supplied by An Garda Siochana

The tight-knit community has been described as “full of grief”.

Fr John Joe Duffy said the outpouring of support for Creeslough is “like a tidal wave lifting us and trying to float us out of the tsunami of grief”.

“We appreciate that so very much,” he added.

Candle-lit vigils took place across Donegal and in Londonderry on Monday.

Books of condolence have also been opened in towns and cities across Ireland.

Martin McGill (49) who died in the Creeslough explosion on Friday the 7th of October 2022. Photo: rip.ie

The other eight victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 48-year-old James O’Flaherty; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

Mr O’Flaherty’s funeral will be in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning.

A joint service will be held for Ms O’Donnell and her son James at St Michael’s in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon.

A funeral for Ms Harper is to take place at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on Thursday. Mrs Martin, a mother of four, will also be laid to rest on Thursday with a service at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Meanwhile, the health and wellbeing officer with St Michael’s GAA club in Creeslough has spoken of the support services being offered by the club to the community in the wake of Friday’s tragedy in which 10 people from the area were killed.

Elaine McDaid told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the club was a big part of the community and had opened its premises on Monday night to offer professional help or just tea and a chat.

The aim was to make people aware of what supports are available if needed. “Coming together like this seems to be helping.”

People were struggling to understand and to describe their feelings, she said. Coming together, either in silence or chatting, was a help.

“It’s helping every age group. For many it’s about getting through the next few days.” Ms McDaid said the club would be guided by the HSE’s psychosocial team so that people would know where they can access information and that there is support if they need it. - Additional reporting from PA