Gardaí in Sligo appeal for witnesses after cyclist in 70s is seriously injured

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist in her 70s was seriously injured on Sunday.

The incident, involving a car and a bike, occurred on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout at around midday on Sunday.

The cyclist was later taken to Sligo University Hospital where she was continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries on Sunday evening.

Any witnesses or road-users who may have video footage are asked to contact gardaí in Sligo on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.