Kerry council to vote on proposed courthouse site

Kerry County Council will be asked to vote on Monday on the sale of a key council-owned site in Tralee to the Courts Service to allow a new courthouse to be built.

An estimated €20 million will be invested by the Courts Service in a new complex if councillors vote in favour of the proposal by council management.

The vote is before a full council meeting.

The Kerry Law Society has made a public appeal to all 33 councillors to back the sale of the 0.2 hectares (0.4 acres) at the Island of Geese site, a former bacon factory that was gifted to the council by Kerry Group.

The existing 1830s courthouse at Ashe Street no longer hosts major trials and has no family law or other modern facilities. Courts offices have already moved from the building and much court business now takes place in Limerick and Cork.

Solicitor and Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said the existing building on Ashe Street can be refurbished and surrounding buildings bought and repurposed as offices and consultation rooms.

There are strong heritage and environmental grounds to retain the existing building as a functioning courthouse, he said.

However, Tralee Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane said the facilities in the existing courthouse “do not recognise the dignity of the human person”.

A public consultation was held on the Island of Geese site after it was gifted by Kerry Group and respondents favoured a mix of social, amenity and commercial uses.