Q&A: What are the new measures to cut energy use in the public sector?

Public sector bodies will be required to ensure that there is no non-security/safety lighting in use after 8pm.

On Wednesday, Cabinet approved measures to cut energy use across the public sector. It is part of the Government’s Reduce Your Use campaign, which seeks to keep the lights on over the winter period as the country faces potential supply shortfalls.

Why do we need to cut energy use?

Ireland, like many other countries, is experiencing an energy crisis. Wholesale electricity and gas prices have skyrocketed in recent months.

Furthermore, there are also risks of blackouts during the winter due to demand exceeding supply, and the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on energy security.

So what is the Government’s Reduce Your Use campaign seeking to do?

The energy efficiency campaign is designed to target reductions in energy use.

Some of the key areas reductions are being sought are: reducing the temperature and duration of heating systems; reducing energy use from lighting; reducing electricity use at peaks times whenever possible; and making more efficient use of buildings where occupancy is low, at certain times, due to remote working.

So what does this mean in practice?

Public sector bodies will be required to set temperatures to a guideline 19 degrees where appropriate, to turn off heat in office buildings at least one to two hours before the buildings close and to ensure that there is no non-security/safety lighting in use after 8pm.

Does this apply to all public sector bodies?

These requirements allows for consideration of the public service being delivered at that location, and the suitability of reducing temperatures in particular circumstances. For example, hospitals will not be required to reduce temperatures to 19 degrees.

What impact will these changes have?

According to Government, it is expected that the campaign can deliver 5 to 10 per cent energy savings overall across the sector, and up to 15 per cent in buildings.

So if these measures are implemented, are the concerns around energy security put to bed?

Not quite. Wednesday’s memo is the first in a series of actions expected on energy efficiency, security and supply over the coming weeks.

On Friday of this week, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan will attend a meeting of EU Energy Ministers to discuss ways to tackle the surge in energy prices. Significant measures will also be introduced in Budget 2023 to ensure that households and businesses receive help to meet their rising energy costs.

Will households have to make changes too?

In short, yes. No specific measures have been announced, but Mr Ryan said reducing usage during peak hours of between 5pm and 7pm will be important for both households and businesses this winter to ensure the country does not face shortages.

Read more on cost-of-living crisis