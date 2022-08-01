Ukrainians gather in Dublin to remember PoWs killed in Olenivka

Myroslava Morgun (7), who came to Ireland with her family from Chernihiv, at the event close to Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin

Ukrainians gathered in central Dublin on Monday to remember the soldiers who died last week when the prison complex at Olenivka was hit by missiles. Many of those killed were members of the Azov battalion and had participated in the prolonged stand at Mariupol.

Those who attended the event close to Christchurch Cathedral said their intention was also to send condolences to the soldiers’ families.

Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko was among those who attended the event. “I know that nowadays here in Ireland people say that Ukraine has to cease fire and start peace negotiations [but] the fact that Russians killed Ukrainian prisoners and broke international law once again shows that they don’t want peace,” she told the crowd.

The comment seemed to be a reference to the letter written to The Irish Times by Sabina Higgins which was subsequently published on the official Áras an Uachtaráin website and then deleted. She mentioned the letter in her speech but expressed confidence that the call for a start to negotiations between the two sides is not an official position of the Irish Government.

[ Sabina Higgins’ letter to The Irish Times ]

[ President reiterates condemnation of war against Ukraine - but does not address letter controversy ]

In the middle of Ms Gerasko’s speech, a passerby threw a number of paper cards containing slogans that suggested the Ukrainians had themselves been responsible for the missiles that hit Olenivka causing the deaths of their soldiers, an accusation made by the Russians in the immediate aftermath of the incident. The person did not otherwise engage with the Ukrainian crowd.

“That is who Russians and their supporters are,” said Ms Gerasko, accusing the person of cowardice and comparing the act to the many false claims she said are made on social media.

She said she hoped the Red Cross would be allowed full access to the prison site and that a proper investigation could be carried out.

Lithuanian ambassador to Ireland Marijus Gudynas also attended the event. He said Ukrainians should continue to speak out and remind the world about the war in their country.

“The world seems to be tired of war and that’s what Russians want. They want everybody to forget about Ukraine. Ukrainians who are now in Europe must not let this happen. Speak, show your pain and remind everybody that the war is still going on,” he said.

“Today the world has to implement more sanctions on Russia so that they understand that each of their crimes has a consequence.” Ukraine is fighting not only for its independence but also for the world’s democratic values, he said.

Evgeniy (24), a Ukrainian soldier who was seriously wounded and has since been treated in a Dublin hospital, said he had not been surprised by the news from Olenivka but said he finds it painful to think of those who have been killed in the war.

Natalia Druchkova (37) came to the protest to express her pain and share it with other Ukrainians. Her friend, who is a mother of three children, had joined the Ukrainian army. “I don’t hear much from her now and I don’t know if she is safe. We are very close friends, we know each other from the second grade,” she said.

Artem Nedostup (32), who is a member of the Ukrainian Action in Ireland, said that Azov is a word with a close association to the place where he grew up. “Today it also has a deeper meaning. The lives of the soldiers who defend our motherland are now associated with Azov. They are heroes of Ukraine but they are also heroes for each of us,” he said.