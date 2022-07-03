Man (20s) charged following shooting in Co Louth on Friday

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection to the incident on Friday evening. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A man has been charged in relation to a shooting incident in Co Louth on Friday.

Another man in his 30s was hospitalised for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The incident took place at approximately 4.30am on Oliver Plunkett Park, a residential street in Dundalk. He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

Later on Friday, a man in his 20s was arrested in connection to the incident. He was detained at Dundalk Garda station and held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State act, 1939 before being charged.

The man is set to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court at midday on Sunday.

Further investigations into the incident remain ongoing.