Delayed cancer diagnosis and post-natal hospital experience among complaints made to Ombudsman

Ombudsman Ger Deering: 'Now, as human rights and democracy are under attack globally, the role of the Ombudsman is more necessary and relevant than ever.' Photograph: Michael Chester

An “outdated” appointments system in St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin resulted in an appointment for a transplant patient not being made and their diagnosis of cancer being delayed, according to a complaint made to the Office of the Ombudsman.

On Wednesday, the Ombudsman, which deals with complaints about most public bodies including local authorities, Government departments, the Health Service Executive and voluntary hospitals, published its 2023 annual report.

It found the number of complaints made to the office has increased in recent years, a rise that has been attributed to health-related complaints.

In one example, a woman named Marie complained to the Ombudsman when a mix-up in referral letters resulted in an important medical appointment not being made and a diagnosis of cancer being delayed by up to eight months.

During a routine appointment a skin abnormality was noticed by staff in St Vincent’s and it was decided to refer Marie to the dermatology unit in the hospital. On two occasions, printed referral letters went missing and Marie was not notified of her appointment.

Marie contacted the dermatology unit, after which she received an appointment some eight months later. The abnormality was discovered to be malignant, the report said.

The Ombudsman investigated the incident and found the hospital’s system for issuing referral letters and ensuring they were followed up on was deficient.

As a result, the hospital implemented a new internal electronic referral system. The hospital also apologised to Marie for the failures and the difficulties she encountered.

In another complaint, a couple whose baby died shortly after birth contacted the Ombudsman after the Rotunda Hospital refused to deal with their complaint about their experience in the hospital, as it was made outside the 12-month time limit.

The Ombudsman believed the circumstances surrounding the case were a “very understandable reason” why the couple did not pursue their concerns earlier. In response, the hospital agreed to accept the complaint and to contact the couple to discuss how best they wished to progress their complaint

The complaints were two of almost 4,500 submitted to the office last year. Ombudsman Ger Deering has seen a 30 per cent rise in the number of complaints to his office in recent years, from 3,418 in 2020 to 4,465 last year.

A total of 839 complaints related to the public bodies in the health and social care sector compared to 790 in 2022 – a 6 per cent increase.

Furthermore, 674 complaints were about HSE services, 134 complaints related to Tusla, and 31 complaints related to bodies funded by, or providing services on behalf of, the HSE.

The office dealt with 80 per cent of complaints within three months, and 92 per cent within nine months in 2023. In just more than 50 per cent of cases completed, the office provided some assistance or benefit to the complainant.

This year marks 40 years of the Office of the Ombudsman. Speaking on the publication of his 2023 annual report, Mr Deering said the establishment of the office in 1984 was “an important step in strengthening democracy in Ireland”.

“Now, as human rights and democracy are under attack globally, the role of the Ombudsman is more necessary and relevant than ever,” he said.

“We remain determined to continue to improve the quality of public services and ensure everyone’s right to be treated with respect and dignity.”