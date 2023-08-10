Number of Covid-19 outbreaks notified to HPSC doubles in a week

15 of the outbreaks were associated with nursing homes. Photograph: Getty

There were 56 outbreaks of Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) last week, close to double the amount the previous week.

Twenty-two of the outbreaks were associated with hospitals, 15 with nursing homes, five with residential institutions, three with community hospitals or long-stay units, while one was related to an “other healthcare service”.

Ten of the outbreaks were related to travel, with “cruise ships” in particular mentioned in the latest weekly report from the HPSC.

The figures relate to the week ending August 5th, while the HPSC said regional departments of public health are currently prioritising the investigation and reporting of outbreaks in settings such as hospitals, nursing homes and residential institutions and “for this reason, outbreaks in other settings may be underestimated”.

There were 30 Covid-19 outbreaks notified to the HPSC for the week ending July 29th.

There were 414 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of 8am this morning, with 12 of those in intensive care (ICU).

The HSE confirmed on Wednesday the new Covid variant, named Eris, had been detected in Ireland and that it was “more transmissible” than previous circulating variants and has been associated with outbreaks, including in hospitals, “in Ireland and elsewhere”.

“There is currently no evidence of increased clinical severity of infection but people are still advised to follow Covid-19 prevention measures,” a HSE spokesman said.

The Eris variant is a descendant of Omicron and has been previously detected in the UK and US. The health service said there has been no significant increase in infection severity observed in the State in recent weeks.

“The number of patients in ICU that had Covid-19 infection did increase slightly during July, but remains overall low,” the HSE said.

“However, as in previous waves, when Covid-19 case numbers increase substantially, there is a corresponding increase in hospital and ICU admissions and we are experiencing that now.”

The HSE said that if you have tested positive for Covid-19, you should stay at home for five days and avoid contact with other people, especially those at higher risk from the virus.