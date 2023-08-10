Covid-19 Q&A: What you need to know about the new variant nicknamed Eris

Q. It’s been a while since we had a new Covid-19 variant of interest. A rapidly rising Omicron subvariant, designated EG.5, and (unofficially) nicknamed Eris, has just had its status upgraded from a variant under monitoring to a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Should we be worried?

A. VOI is the second highest ranking of concern according to the WHO categorisation of Covid-19. In a new risk evaluation, EG.5 has been placed alongside XBB. 1.5 and XBB. 1.6, which are also sub variants in the Omicron family tree. EG.5 appears to be more infectious and able to evade our immune defences, but there is little evidence to suggest that it causes more severe illness.

Q. Are confirmed cases of Covid-19 rising as a result of the emergence of EG. 5/ Eris?

A. Globally, the subvariant’s prevalence was more than 17 per cent in the week of July 17th to July 23rd, a “notable rise” from data reported four weeks earlier when it accounted for fewer than 8 per cent of samples, according to the WHO. Meanwhile modelling data from the US suggest that EG.5 has made up 17.3 per cent of all cases in the country over the last two weeks, making it the most common strain there.

Q. Has the new variant of interest landed in Ireland?

A. Yes it has. The Health Service Executive (HSE) says that Eris is more transmissible than previous variants and has been associated with outbreaks here. There are now 408 cases of Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 121 two weeks ago. Galway University Hospital and St Luke’s in Kilkenny are among the hospitals currently dealing with significant outbreaks of Covid-19.

Q. Have we got to go back to wearing masks again?

A. While there is, as yet, no additional public health advice around preventive measures, it is likely we are seeing the beginning of another significant wave of Covid-19 infection. Personally, I plan to go back to wearing a face mask in crowded indoor places. And if you are in close contact with someone at risk of a more serious infection – older people, those who are immunocompromised or have a chronic health issue- wearing a mask and being strict about hand hygiene will help protect them.

Q. What does the advent of EG.5 mean for the timing of booster doses of Covid vaccine?

A. If you are in one of the high risk groups for infection, just check that it is no longer than six months since you had a booster vaccine or an infection. These groups require booster vaccines every six months. The HSE plans to run a seasonal booster campaign alongside the annual influenza immunisation scheme this autumn. And while the latest boosters won’t specifically target EG.5, they are aimed at the XBB variant, from which EG.5 has emerged.

Q. Just curious, but where did the nickname Eris come from?

A. T Ryan Gregory, a Professor of Integrative Biology at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, came up with the name Eris to describe the EG.5 variant on Twitter (X). Eris is the Greco–Roman goddess of strife and discord.