Clinical staff will be asked to work over June bank holiday, says HSE chief

Thousands of clinical and support staff who normally work a five-day week are to be asked to work over the June bank holiday weekend to avoid a repeat of the “dreadful position” hospitals were in after this month’s bank holiday.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said hospital managements around the country would be starting to ask staff over the coming 24 hours to alter their work arrangements that weekend to allow service provision to be closer to weekday levels.

He was speaking to delegates representing some 33,000 workers at the Fórsa trade union’s health division conference in Galway on Thursday,

The request, Mr Gloster said, would be to work on a voluntary basis with those making themselves available receiving either overtime payments or days in lieu in accordance with the terms of their contracts.

In the longer term, however, Mr Gloster said a move to seven-day rosters for a whole range of HSE staff outside of the ranks of doctors and nurses was essential if capacity issues were to be addressed and services improved. It would, he said, be a key issue in the forthcoming public sector pay talks.

“The reality is we have exceptionally talented, very good people working across the Irish health service but the majority of our working practices and processes by which people move through the system are Monday to Friday and at the weekends it’s essentially medical on-call care and nursing care in our hospitals and in our community services and GP out of hours.

“We need to put a whole range of services around them at weekends to keep people moving through the system. That won’t make it perfect, but it would certainly reduce some of the significant pressures that the public are experiencing.”

Mr Gloster said clinical staff not currently rostered to work weekends normally and the administrative staff required to allow them function at full capacity would all be asked to contribute.

It is believed occupational therapists, physiotherapists and radiologists would be among those affected.

In his address to delegates Mr Gloster acknowledged that for the moment “all I can say is ‘please’”, but he said formalising new arrangements would be a key priority for the HSE in this year’s public sector negotiations.

“In the next round of public sector pay talks, from my perspective as the head of the HSE, that distribution of service across the week is as important, if not more important, than anything to do ... with numbers.”

Asked if he had spoken to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) about the potential implications for the talks of attempting such significant changes to rosters, he said he had spoken to both his own department’s senior officials and to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, and that all were in agreement about the need for change.

“But to be fair to DPER, I think no department more than them would want to see the public services stretching their effectiveness and efficacy over seven days of the week from five days of the week. So I think they’d consider that a very good thing.”

Responding to the proposals, Ashley Connolly, Fórsa’s head of health and welfare, said there had already been a succession of requests this year to work additional or different hours and that the union had no issue with that as long as people had a choice. Beyond that, she said, the union would engage on any proposed reforms.