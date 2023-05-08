Most women unaware of ovarian cancer symptoms, survey finds

Close to 300 women die of ovarian cancer in Ireland every year yet four out of five women do not know the symptoms to look out for in relation to the condition, according to a survey carried out by the Irish Network for Gynaecological Oncology (INGO).

The survey of 522 women was carried out last month by Behaviour and Attitudes Research Company. It was published on Monday to coincide with World Ovarian Cancer Day.

It found that eight out of 10 Irish women are not confident they could spot the symptoms of ovarian cancer early. This arises out of the fact that the symptoms of ovarian cancer can be similar to conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome.

The INGO - which is a network of over 30 of Ireland’s foremost gynaecological cancer campaigners, researchers and patient advocates - says more than three quarters of patients with ovarian cancer are diagnosed when the disease is at a late stage.

Four in five recognise that a persistent pain in the abdomen (80 per cent) and/or a persistent pain in the pelvis (79 per cent) could be a sign of ovarian cancer Three in four recognise that persistent bloating (74 per cent) or an increased abdominal size on most days (73 per cent) could be a sign of ovarian cancer However, the INGO says there is concern that most women did not recognise two other common symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Just one in two (51 per cent) recognise that feeling persistently full and less than two in five (39 per cent) recognise that difficulty eating on most days could be a sign of ovarian cancer.

Just under two in five (39 per cent) recognise that passing urine more frequently than usual, and one in two (49 per cent) believe that changes in bowel habit, could be signs of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer patient Deirdre O’Raw spoke to Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 about her diagnosis, describing how she woke up one night in July 2020 with a pain in the right side of her abdomen.

“The first thing I thought of was appendicitis. I rang my doctor the next day and he sent me up to A&E. They ran tests and two days later I was told I had ovarian cancer.”

Ms O’Raw said in hindsight she could see that she had symptoms of ovarian cancer prior to the summer of 2020.

“I was completely ignorant at the time of the signs of ovarian cancer. I didn’t know them. In February [of 2020] I put on ten kilos in the space of two weeks. When I looked in the mirror I looked pregnant. And at the end of June/ the beginning of July I went out and ate food. I woke up the next day and my stomach had swollen hard. I thought it was IBS [irritable bowel syndrome].

“If you notice anything different in your own body that lasts for a period of time go and get checked out. Chances are it may not be anything. But the earlier people get diagnosed the better chance of success you have with your treatment and survival rate.”

As well as highlighting symptoms, the INGO campaign also seeks to dispel the myth that cervical screening detects ovarian cancer.

The INGO says more than 80 per cent of ovarian cancer cases occur in people aged 50 years and older so people in this age group should be especially alert for symptoms. All women are at risk of developing ovarian cancer regardless of age. However, the median age when diagnosed with ovarian cancer is age 65.

“This can be younger for those who carry a genetic predisposition or have a family history. It is important to communicate family history of cancer to your GP due to the increased risk of ovarian cancer.”

As part of World Ovarian Cancer Day activities OvaCare, an ovarian cancer support charity will be hosting a coffee and chat event in the Ashling Hotel, Dublin from 11am to 1pm on May 13th. It is a free event, providing an opportunity for fellow patients to meet. For registration see: ovacare.ie/events/