Hospital bed occupancy for January and February exceeded best-practice limit, HSE says

Sinn Féin spokesperson on health David Cullinane: 'We simply don’t have enough beds, and that’s leading to very high occupancy rates.'

Bed occupancy in the hospital system climbed higher than pre-Covid levels during the surge in respiratory infections earlier this year, new figures show.

According to data compiled by the Health Service Executive, the overall level of bed occupancy across the country in January and February of this year was 95.1 per cent – significantly in excess of what is considered best practice, and higher by far than during the pandemic.

While hospital activity was likely lower than normal during the same periods in 2021 and 2022 due to public health restrictions in place, the figures are higher than 2019 (94.5 per cent) and 2020 (81.2 per cent).

The figures were released in a parliamentary question to Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane. ”It shows we simply don’t have enough beds, and that’s leading to very high occupancy rates,” the Waterford TD said.

“In January and February, we had this mix of illnesses that were respiratory and contagious. In those circumstances, it’s very difficult to contain outbreaks,” he said – adding that international best practice was that hospitals should seek to keep bed occupancy lower than about 85 per cent. “We’re operating way, way outside of that and have been for some time”.

The data shows that during the surge of illness earlier this year, several hospitals were operating significantly beyond capacity. These included Tallaght University Hospital (106.1 per cent), St Vincent’s (110.7 per cent), Connolly (105 per cent), Galway University Hospitals (117.1 per cent), Mayo University Hospital (105.8 per cent), Bantry General Hospital (112.6 per cent) and University Hospital Limerick (109.2 per cent).

In a statement, the HSE said there were a total of 970 new acute beds delivered under the National Service Plan and Winter Plan 2021/22. An additional 209 acute beds were scheduled to open in 2023 and the HSE said it was “seeking opportunities to expand capacity in other sites in response to the increased demand”.

In terms of capacity, the HSE said that in 2019, there were a total of 10,956 inpatient beds used on average, which grew to 11,578 in 2022, not including beds closed for upgrade or infection control or other reasons.

The Irish Patients’ Association published research earlier this year suggesting almost 1,300 patients died over the winter as a result of delays in hospital admission. The availability of inpatient beds for admissions, and the associated issue of community beds or homecare supports for those awaiting issues, can slow the number of people transferring through emergeny departments, which in turn can impact outcomes.

Two hospital groups around the country were over 100 per cent bed occupancy for the period – UL Hospitals group, at 103.1 per cent, and Saolta University Health Care Group, at 105 per cent.

Earlier this week, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the Government had added about 1,000 extra beds in recent years and was looking at plans for an “accelerated bed-building programme” to add another 1,500 beds on top of that. However, there were later calls from the Irish Hospital Consultants’ Association (IHCA) on Mr Donnelly to clarify how this would be achieved.

The Economic and Social Research Institute said late last month that the health service was short of about 1,000 beds and needed an additional 300 new beds annually to keep up with demand.

Last year saw increases in emergency department attendances, which placed increased demand on bed capacity and bed occupancy. The HSE said it had increased resources for ambulances, GPs, emergency department staffing, homecare and other measures – including having senior doctors on site at weekends – in order to reduce pressure on the hospital system.