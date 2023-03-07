IMO members reject €257,000-a-year public-only contract

The IMO is set to publish the results of a ballot of its consultant members later today, with early indications showing strong opposition to the Government’s contract offer. Photograph: iStock

Hospital doctors in the Irish Medical Organisation have voted to reject the Government’s new public-only contract, which comes into force tomorrow.

Fifty-seven per cent of current consultants said they will not switch to the new contract, despite it offering salaries of up to €257,000, according to a ballot of consultant and junior doctor members of the union.

Some 64 per cent of junior doctors - future consultants - said they will not take up the contract, and 59 per cent of consultants currently working overseas said they will not return to Ireland to take up the contract.

The IMO cited rostering concerns over evenings and weekends and concerns about the ability of the HSE to move consultants’ work location without agreement as key reasons why the contract was rejected.

“This was a missed opportunity by Government to agree a contract that would both encourage existing consultants to transition to and which would be attractive to much needed new consultants. We are now almost certainly looking at a period of great uncertainty and potentially and ongoing recruitment crisis,” said Prof Matthew Sadlier, chairman of the IMO consultant committee.

Asked what choice the junior doctors who indicated they would not accept the consultant’s contact on offer in the future would actually have, Prof Sadlier said: “None. But what it indicates is that they do not intend to ever work as consultants in this jurisdiction.”

Many, he said, are not Irish or graduates of Irish medical courses and might see their future abroad in an event but the new contact would do nothing to help retain them in the Irish system over the long term.

On whether the 45 per cent of respondents currently working as consultants who indicated they are likely to switch to the new contract might be largely accounted for by those on post 2012 terms, which are significantly inferior to those enjoyed by consultants who took up their posts before then, Prof Sadlier said that while the new contract does have the potential to largely address the two tier system that has existed since then, “it’s interesting that pay didn’t wasn’t identified as an issue by the members. The issues that were identified are patient safety implications, cross cover and location.”

In a statement, the Department of Health said that the terms of contract are clear, fair and in line with those applicable to other public health sector staff. It said the new contract will come into effect on Wednesday as planned.

A majority of members of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association have also said they will shun the new contract. A survey found 77 per cent of respondents who are currently practising abroad said they are less likely or would not be influenced to return to Ireland by the new contract.

Overall, 73 per cent of IHCA members who responded to the survey said they were more likely to remain on their current contract than move to the new one. This figure rose to 67 per cent for younger doctors who are training to be specialists.

Some 73 per cent said they were not confident the new contract would solve the problems around consultant recruitment and retention.

The survey, conducted over the past week, had a response rate of 65 per cent.

The final decision on whether or not to take up the contract is a matter for individual consultants, according to the IHCA.

“Time will tell as to the effectiveness or not of this new contract,” a spokesman said. “Ultimately, its ability to meaningfully address record patient waiting times, fill the 900 vacant consultant posts, and improve the daily working experiences of all consultants will be the acid tests.”

Last week, the association told its members many of its concerns had not been addressed in talks with the Department, adding that its lawyers had raised “serious concerns” about elements of the contract terms.

Speaking on Monday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the new contract would increase access to care for patients because staff in public hospitals will be rostered over longer periods of time.

He said he hoped doctors’ representative groups would endorse the contract, which had been negotiated with them “in good faith for a long time”.

Despite the opposition of medical representatives bodies, the new contract will be the only one offered by the HSE to new consultants from Wednesday. Existing consultants will have the choice of switching to the new contract if they wish.

The contract offers doctors salaries of up to €257,000. However, with additional allowances and payments for on-call duties and overtime, as well as pension contributions, many consultants will receive a package worth as much as €300,000 a year.

The new contract will prohibit consultants from engaging in private work in public hospitals, which is considered a key tool in the separation of public from private care – one of the objectives of the Sláintecare health reform plan. They will be free to work in private hospitals, provided they have met their rostering requirements in the public sector.

Separately, the abolition of hospital inpatient charges has been approved by Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday. The €80 a day charge (capped at €800 a year) will cease to be levied once legislation to make the change is enacted.