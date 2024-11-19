Eat out in style: 10 classy Irish diningrooms to add a side of glamour

Chapter One in Dublin, simply one of the world's best restaurants

Chapter One

18-19 Parnell Square, Dublin 1; 01-8732266, chapteronerestaurant.com

Chapter One remains the one to beat, not just for its two Michelin stars or the three-course €85 lunch menu, but because it is resolutely one of the best restaurants in the world. Exquisite use of produce and meticulous and detailed cooking mean every morsel, from the first amuse bouche to the petits fours, is likely to be among the best you will ever taste. Corinna Hardgrave

D’Olier Street, which has recently become a Michelin-starred restaurant. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

D’Olier Street

Having joined the ranks of Ireland’s Michelin-starred restaurants this year, D’Olier Street is one of the hottest tickets in town. Book one of the prime seats at the low kitchen counter to watch James Moore and team move smoothly through service, or relax at a table in the sleekly aesthetic diningroom. For the non-drinkers, there’s a creative non-alcoholic cocktail pairing to go with the tasting menu. Read our review here. Joanne Cronin

Greenes

48 MacCurtain Street, Cork; 021-4552279, greenesrestaurant.com

This Cork stalwart has recently undergone a dramatic glow up, shedding its formerly muted tones for a plush floral and green-inspired decor that reflects the small courtyard garden. With the English Market nearby, the new menu is firmly anchored by comforting favourites such as seafood chowder made with catch from Ballycotton, beef and Beamish stew and Quigley’s lamb shank. JC

Lignum – sleek styling and Scandi vibes in Bulllaun, Co Galway

Lignum

Slatefort House, Bullaun, Co Galway; lignum.ie

The sleek styling, large glass windows and Scandi vibes at Lignum are in strong contrast to Danny Africano’s preferred cooking style over primal fire. The end result, though, is modern and elegant, with dishes retaining just a lingering imprint of the flames. Current specials include Killary Fjord mussel and sea urchin flan and a glorious mixed seafood pasta with red mullet and gambero rosso di Mazara. Read our review here. JC

READ MORE

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

The Merrion Hotel, 21 Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2; 01-6764192, restaurantpatrickguilbaud.ie

Open for more than 20 years, this fine-dining venue with impeccable hospitality remains one of the top choices for special occasions and chic lunches. The classic French-style cooking is elegant and subtle, with occasional lively touches. Whatever you order, be sure to indulge in the luxurious pomme purée and the wonderful cheese trolley that is wheeled tableside. JC

The Bishop's Buttery at the Cashel Palace Hotel. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The Bishop’s Buttery

Cashel Palace Hotel, Main Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary; 062-62002, cashelpalacehotel.ie

The arched vaults of the Bishop’s Buttery, which boasts one of Ireland’s newest Michelin stars, are on the basement level of the beautifully restored Cashel Palace Hotel. The cooking style is classically French, while making extensive use of Tipperary and other Irish producers. Look out for an upcoming series of dinners in conjunction with luxury beverage producers including Deutz champagne and Macallan whisky. Read our review here. JC

The Falls restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge in Co Kerry

The Falls

Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6641600, sheenfallslodge.ie

Executive head chef Mark Treacy brings a wealth of experience to Kenmare, having previously worked in Dromoland Castle, Thornton’s and L’Ecrivain. Since taking over in 2022 he has steered this large, elegant diningroom towards modern classics, prepared using seasonal Irish ingredients. Dishes such as ravioli filled with Coolea cheese in onion broth, or cod with mussels, peas and girolles in Vin Jaune sauce are sure to please all comers. JC

Chef John Kelly of Michelin-starred restaurant The Lady Helen, at Mount Juliet Estate

The Lady Helen

The Lady Helen, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny; 056-7773000. Mountjuliet.ie

The Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate, now beautifully refurbished to highlight its elegant stuccowork, is a Michelin-starred diningroom led by John Kelly. His French-influenced, eight-course tasting menu (€160) showcases top Irish ingredients with dishes such as Mullaghmore lobster with violet artichoke and bouillabaisse, and Tipperary organic veal with black truffle and aged Comté. Kelly’s cooking is precise and ingredient-driven, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the room. CH

The Dining Room at Gregans Castle Hotel in Co Clare. Photograph: Eamon Ward

The Dining Room at Gregans Castle

Set against stunning views of the Burren, every dish here is crafted with meticulous technique. The €95 menu starts with canapés, including warm miso velouté with smoked eel. Atlantic scallops are sliced, cured and paired with rhubarb, while roast halibut is served with peas and broad beans fresh from the kitchen garden, bathed in butter. Jonathan Farrell, ex-sous chef at Bastible, leads the kitchen with confidence and skill – one of my top predictions for a Michelin star in 2025. Read our review here. CH

The Morrison Room at Carton House. Photograph: Barry Murphy Photography

The Morrison Room at Carton House

Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Co Kildare, W23 TD98; 01 5052000, cartonhouse.com/dining/the-morrison-room

The Morrisson Room oozes old-world grandeur, complete with Lafranchini stuccowork and a menu that matches the surroundings. Chef Adam Nevin (former head chef at The Dorchester) returned to his native Maynooth in 2023 and has been turning out refined, thoughtful dishes ever since. The dinner tasting menu runs at €110, with a signature menu at €140. Expect plenty of luxury ingredients and tableside theatre. Sunday lunch is a more laid-back affair, with two courses for €55, or three for €65. Closed for the month of January. Read our review here. CH