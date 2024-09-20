Handsome Burger on Chatham Row: the chicken burger is particularly good

Handsome Burger      Address : 2 Chatham Row, Dublin, D02 V820 Telephone : N/A Cuisine : Modern International Website : https://handsomeburger.com/ Opens in new window Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

The name “Handsome Burger” evolved from a casual brainstorming session in Galway over a pint of Guinness. Rory McCormack and his best mate Cathal O’Connor reckoned that it suited the logo, two hands holding a burger in the way they embrace a heart on a Claddagh ring.

In 2017, McCormack (now the sole owner of Handsome Burger) decided to leave corporate life and started experimenting with different recipes. He bought a €300 grill, tested the burgers further, and he and O’Connor signed up for their first food event. They sold out. The pair immediately began trading from food stalls at food markets and events.

In January 2019, they opened their first Handsome Burger store in Galway offering beef burgers, smash burgers, chicken burgers and vegetarian burgers. McCormack opened in Dublin at the end of July with a smart inside and outside sitting area. The menu is written on boards.

Everything is prepped in-store daily. The beef is from Gilligan’s Farm in Roscommon, the chicken is free-range from Manor Farm, the brioche potato buns are from Coughlan’s Bakery in Kildare and the vegetarian option is from Beyond Burger. They were awarded Burger of the Year at the 2023 Irish Takeaway Awards.

McCormack now has a team of 45 between Galway and Dublin, 30 in a Dublin Airport franchise and big plans for the future.

What did we order?

The Handsome Burger with cheese, Handsome Roost and Handsome Fries.

How was the service?

Very friendly, you order at the counter and they bring it to your table.

Was the food nice?

Yes, the food is very tasty, particularly the hand-cut, triple-cooked chips, which are tossed in sea salt and rosemary before serving. The Handsome Burger, piled with sticky, slow-cooked onions and pickled cucumber, does a nice sweet-sour thing, while rocket and their famous mustard and mayo-based Handsome sauce with sumac brings it all together.

Juicy chicken in a crispy batter has all the hallmarks of a good buttermilk marinade, and a serious level of buffalo sauce – Franks, Worcestershire sauce and butter – delivers on that vinegar hit. Pickles on the burger add that whack of acidity.

What about the packaging?

Packaging is recyclable if clean and biodegradable.

What did it cost?

€27 for dinner for two people: Handsome Burger, €11; Handsome Roost, €11.50; and Handsome Fries, €4.50.

Where does it deliver?

Dublin, open daily: Sun-Thur, 12pm-10pm; Fri-Sat, 12pm-11pm. Eat-in or takeaway.

Galway, open daily: Sun-Thur, 12.30pm-9.30pm; Fri-Sat, 12.30pm-10pm. Eat-in, takeaway, and Deliveroo and Just Eat within a 5km radius.

Would I order it again?

Yes, the burgers are good, particularly the chicken burger, but I wouldn’t rank them ahead of Bunsen, Dash Burger and Chimac.