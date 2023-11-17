Poulet-Vous      Address : Marina Market, Centre Park Rd, Cork, T12 YX76 Telephone : N/A Cuisine : Korean Website : https://www.instagram.com/pouletvousdelico/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Aidan Roche, a former chef at one-Michelin-star Ichigo Ichie, opened Poulet-Vous in May 2021, trading out of the newly established Marina Market in Cork. As the name would indicate, it’s all about the chick, which Roche describes as Nashville hot chicken with Korean flavours. The chicken (not free-range) is first marinated in a buttermilk and hot sauce, dipped in a homemade spice blend, and then twice-fried at two different temperatures to ensure a crispy exterior. It is finished with an infused oil of spices, Korean chilli and brown sugar before a final dredge of spices. The kimchi slaw is also made in-house.

Roche also owns HANA in the Marina Market, serving Korean barbecue in tacos and banchan.

What did we order?

The bao bun, udon salad and a side of tater tots.

How was the service?

Very efficient. You order at the counter and wait until your buzzer sounds to pick up your food.

Was the food nice?

Two steamed bao buns are loaded with crunchy goujons of chicken and topped with white and black sesame seed, sauces, pickled onion, kale and kimchi slaw. The chicken is succulent and with a deliciously crisp coating. The kimchi slaw, red cabbage, carrot and radish with Chinese kimchi lettuce is perhaps a little mild. I’d like more of a kimchi punch. You’d want to be very hungry to eat two baos.

The udon noodles in a sweetish Korean sauce are cold and topped with hot chicken goujons. The salad includes greens, roasted aubergine, kale, and kimchi slaw, drizzled with sauces and topped with pickled red onions. It is a very tasty dish. The tater tots are bought in, which is not unusual. We should have ordered a dip to go with them.

What about the packaging?

Kraft Disposable Packaging is used, which is compostable. Napkins and cutlery are also compostable. There is a compostable bin at the market.

What did it cost?

€23.50 for lunch for two people: bao bun, €10; udon salad, €9.50; and tater tots, €4.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily for takeaway at the Marina Market, from 12pm to 8pm.

Would I order it again?

Yes, the food is tasty and the portions are substantial although it is a pity the chicken is not free-range. Vegetarians will need to go to another stall as, with the exception of fries, this is exclusively carnivore grub.