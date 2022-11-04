Great-value Irish restaurants: Seven places to go for takeaway

Bambino

37 Stephen Street Lower Dublin 2; 01-5471552, bmbno.ie

Shane Windrim is working his magic with 48-hour fermented dough and top quality produce in this New York-style slice shop which has been rammed since the day it opened. Charred greens with ricotta prove to be the perfect combination in his capable hands, and the Sicilian-style square slice with burrata is on a textbook perfect focaccia base. High stools and a bench outside mean that you can eat on site, and the €12.30 meal deal gets you two slices and a drink, which will fill you up nicely. If you want to make it a hospitality industry meme, spring for the grower Champagne. Corinna Hardgrave

Shane Windrim of Bambino Pizza. Photograph: Tom Honan

Currabinny Food Truck owners William Murray and James Kavanagh. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Currabinny

James Kavanagh and William Murray run Currabinny Caravan in Collins Barracks, Dublin. See @currabinny on Instagram; Currabinny.ie

Takeaway titan James Kavanagh has put his money where his mouth is, serving very fine sandwiches and cheese toasties from the food truck he runs with partner William Murray. Top suppliers are namechecked – On The Pig’s Back, Toonsbridge, and Coolattin Cheddar – and the seasonal salad is a very tasty vegan option. CH

Karthik Thiru of Dosa Dosa. Photograph: Tom Honan

Dosa Dosa

Albert Court East, Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin 2; dosadosa.ie

A dosa, the crisp fermented pancake eaten for breakfast with sambar in southern India, was the taste of home that Karthik Thiru missed most when he moved to Dublin. So he opened a South Indian food truck, selling dosas in a car park close to where he worked, filling them with potato masala, paneer, mixed vegetables and Chettinad chicken, adding other specialities such as parotta and utappam to the menu. He was not the only one missing a taste of home, and he now has a second truck at Hynes Bar in Stoneybatter. CH

Pastiamo Truckttoria

Albert Court East, Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin 2; 089-2081441, pastiamotruckttoria.com

Carbonara is a dish that has been subjected to a severe level of abuse, and if you’re not sure whether you’ve ever tasted the real thing, head to Andrea Conti and Marcela Castillo’s pretty food truck, where it is finished in a wheel of Pecorino Romano so that the pasta, egg and guanciale combine with sublime alchemy. The handmade tagliatelle, ravioli and gnocchi are also top notch, and you can finish with a light, airy tiramisu. Open Tuesday to Saturday, with later hours at the weekend. CH

A Reyna kebab. Photograph: Ali Aydin

Reyna

29-30 Dame Street, Dublin 2; 01-6704013, reyna.ie

Lazy tropes would have us believe that kebabs are only good for late night soakage, but a visit to Cumali Aydin’s Reyna will correct that misconception resolutely. The €12.90 charcoal-grilled Adana, made from hand-ground mince, is the utterly delicious kebab that has everyone returning. And there’s plenty more to choose from on the large menu that extends to falafel and a selection of salads that will keep vegetarians and vegans happy. CH

The Gourmet Offensive

52 Newcastle Road, Galway; 091-865924, tgo.ie

Floris Wagemakers has been proving that vegan food can be delicious since he set up a market stall in Galway in 2005, selling freshly made falafel and hummus with vibrant salads and creative sauces. After closing the cafe he had on Mary Street with his partner Eileen Whelan earlier this year, the pair opened a small deli at a new premises in September, continuing with their healthy breakfast and lunch dishes. CH

Sandwiches are the thing at Tir

Tír

9 Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 2; 086-1714073, tirfood.ie

Hot smoking, roasting, fermentation and pickling are the sort of techniques that will bring a bit of attitude to your lunchtime sandwich, particularly when the astutely sourced produce includes Dexter beef, Feighcullen Farm chicken and Dermot Carey’s organic vegetables. There’s also a commendable focus on sustainability here, with vegetable scraps and chicken bones going into the stock, and leftover bread used for stuffing. Closed Sunday. CH

