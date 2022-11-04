Subscriber OnlyRestaurants

100 great-value restaurants, cafes and places to eat in Ireland 2022

Corinna Hardgrave and Joanne Cronin have searched Ireland for the most exciting places to eat fabulous food at terrific prices

Great value: food from Big Fan Bao restaurant in Dublin, one of our 11 favourite places to go for small plates

Corinna Hardgrave
Joanne Cronin
Fri Nov 4 2022 - 05:02

We are born optimists. Against the news cycle of rising energy costs, hikes in food prices, staff shortages and the heartbreaking fallout of restaurant closures around the country, we have been astonished at how many new restaurants there are on this list, and the number of openings that are yet to come.

10 years of Irish Times Food Month

This list is all about value – something we always seek out but is now more relevant than ever. So what you’ll find here are the smaller operators, many of them casual, where you’re as likely to be tucking into a bowl of steaming noodles as a few small plates in a wine bar, plus a handful of higher-end places where you’ll find real value on lunch or dinner menus.

Editing a list down to 100 is always difficult, so we’ve prioritised the new places. But please do make sure that you also support the old stalwarts as well as your local favourites

As ever, a lot of travel, eating and research was involved. We picked the brains of serious eaters and chefs around Ireland, and have included some of their recommendations. Editing a list down to 100 is always difficult, so we’ve prioritised the new places. But please do make sure that you also support the old stalwarts as well as your local favourites. Corinna Hardgrave

This guide is divided into sections. Follow a link below

Twenty-three new places to eat
Fifteen places to go for a quick bite
Fourteen places to go for lunch
Eleven places to go for small plates
Thirteen places to go for dinner
Eight places to go for seafood
Seven places to go for takeaway
Nine places to eat sustainably
Food MonthIreland’s Best Restaurants