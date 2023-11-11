Wines to serve with your Sunday roast

Roast meats, and sometimes vegetables, are among the finest partners to good wine

Reading Gráinne O’Keefe’s evocative article on Sunday roasts a few weeks ago brought back many happy memories of my own Sunday lunches growing up. We didn’t have wine very often, as it was very expensive and there were six thirsty mouths to feed, but as teenagers we were sometimes allowed a few drops which we could dilute with water if we wished. Later this became a full glass of red wine, usually Nicolas Vieux Ceps. I suspect this was the start of my interest in wine. Certainly I became aware that the wine tasted even better drunk alongside food.

Roast meats, and sometimes vegetables, are among the finest partners to good wine. In general, opt for red wines with red meats, as well as red peppers and mushrooms, and white wine with chicken and pork, or roast root vegetables. A roast free-range or organic chicken goes really well with most wines, red, white or rosé. In fact, most red wines go very nicely with just about any roast meat, so feel free to crack open your favourite. We don’t have Sunday lunches very often these days, so when we do, I tend to splurge a little, usually going for a nice Bordeaux or other cabernet, a Chianti Classico (great with beef) or a Rioja.

More recently I have served a large wedge of salmon baked in foil with plenty of herbs and lemon. The Chardonnay below would work well with such a dish, as would a Pinot Noir.

John Wilson 1111-Roc de Villepreux

Château Roc de Villepreux 2020, Bordeaux, Organic

13.5%, €8.80

A nicely crafted Bordeaux with ample blackcurrant fruits and firm tannins on the finish. Serve alongside roast lamb or beef, or roast red peppers.

From Dunnes Stores

John Wilson 1111-gayda-chardonnay

Domaine Gayda Chardonnay 2021, IGP Pays d’Oc

13.5%, €15-€17

A very moreish Chardonnay that balances subtle hazelnuts, peaches with refreshing lime zest. Enjoy with roast chicken, pork or cauliflower cheese.

From Jnwine.com; Theallotment.ie; Swans on the Green, Naas.

John Wilson 1111-FONBADET

4B de Fonbadet 2019, Bordeaux

13.5%, €19.95

Smooth ripe blackcurrants and cassis with some spicy oak, and a rounded finish. Great value for money. With roast lamb or mushroom wellington

From Baggot Street Wines; Deveney’s, D14; The Grapevine, D9; Jus de Vine, Portmarnock; Leonard’s, Trim; Nectar Wines, D14

John Wilson 1111-LAiglerie

L’Aiglerie 2019, Anjou, Terre de ‘Elu

13%, €38-€40

Smooth elegant red summer fruits with herbs and a long savoury finish. This would go nicely with mushroom wellington or any kind of roast meat, red or white.

From Lilith, D7; Green Man Wines, D6W; Blackrock Cellar; Baggot Street; Higgins, D14; Mitchell & Son, IFSC & Sandycove; Sweeeney’s, D3; Wineonline.ie; Franks, D2; 64Wine, Glasthule