Fast and furiously tasty: Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce

I adore this Thai Noodle Salad with peanut sauce, loaded up with healthy veggies. My weeks are especially busy at this time of year getting all our Grá chocolate ready for Christmas so I’ll often make this ahead as it keeps well in the fridge for three to four days. I’ll do a big batch on a Sunday to eat during the week.

Here I make it with rice noodles but feel free to use any noodles that you have in the cupboard. I often make it vegan and have it with tofu (I especially like marinated and roasted tofu) but it is equally delicious served by itself or with beef or chicken.

Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates.

I’ve used lots of crunchy veggies but you can also adjust it to use anything you have in your own fridge. Cabbage, carrots, peppers, and radish are so good tossed in the flavourful peanut sauce. I particularly like it with broccoli for extra goodness. It will give life back to any tired veggies. I use a whole chilli because I like the heat but you can use less to suit your taste. I like it hot so I also add Gochujang a red chilli paste or Sriracha but if you can’t get hold of this, you could just add some more chilli for heat. There are a few ingredients for the sauce but once they are all measured and added it’s just a mix and serve. It’s an overall versatile dish that will always go down a treat.

Recipe: Grainne Mullins’ Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce

Grainne Mullins is a pastry chef and founder of Grá Chocolates. You can follow her on Instagram

