A tasty Spanish stew ready in 30 minutes: White wine braised sausages

At home in Madrid, this dish is just called salchichas al vino, which means sausages cooked in wine. It’s a traditional dish that brings me good memories. My mum used to make them and this is my version of it. I also used to cook it for my brothers.

I love it because it is comfort food and it doesn’t take much time to make it. It can be on the table in 30 minutes. I usually cook this in the winter when I crave stews the most.

Even though it’s a Spanish dish, all the ingredients are easy to find in Ireland and it’s pretty affordable too. Irish sausages are perfect for cooking this dish, they are very similar to the sausages that I would use if were in Spain.

Rebeca Recarey Sanchez's white wine braised sausage pot. Photograph: John Allen

Here, I’ve used Irish free-range pork and herb sausages, but any good quality ones will do. My tip would be to give them a nice colour when you sear them in the pan. For the wine, any dry white wine will work.

I love to serve this with mashed or roasted potatoes or even bread, if you’re short on time.

Recipe: Rebeca Recarey Sanchez’s white wine braised sausage pot

Rebeca Recarey Sanchez is the head chef at St Francis Provisions in Kinsale. Originally from Madrid, she trained at the Cordon Bleu there. You can follow her cooking on Instagram

