A ticket to umami-town: One-pan egg tofu with minced pork

This one-pan minced pork and egg tofu dish has earned a top spot on my list of favourite weeknight meals. It is both filling and convenient, making it a go-to meal when I want something hearty, without spending hours in the kitchen.

This recipe is also very adaptable, if a healthier twist is what you’re after, you can easily substitute leaner options such as turkey mince for the pork mince. It is a lower-calorie version without compromising on the flavours. It is perfect when paired with a steaming bowl of rice.

The star ingredient of this recipe is the soft and creamy egg tofu, a Japanese-style tofu made with eggs and soya milk. If you have yet to experience egg tofu, this meal would be the ideal introduction. You might need to source egg tofu from an Asian store, but you could also substitute for regular tofu which is widely available.

So, whether you’re opting for the classic pork version or experimenting with turkey mince for a low-calorie meal, this recipe is your ticket to a umami-town.

Recipe: Irah Pebredo’s one-pan egg tofu with minced pork

Irah Pebredo is a Filipino-Irish food lover and the creative force behind Foodstagram, a Dublin food guide

