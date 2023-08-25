Takeaway Review: Top quality meat and vegetarian options packed with flavour

Love Falafel street food truck: The food is delicious and there are plenty of good vegetarian and vegan options.

What’s on offer?

Laid and Denisa Kaloune, who have been living in Ireland for the past 17 years, launched their Love Falafel food truck in 2014. Laid is from Algeria, and is a keen cook of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food, and Denisa, who is from the Czech Republic, works on the business end of things. They trade mostly at food markets but also offer a catering service, with falafels, lamb and chicken koftas, home-made hummus, samosas and aubergine dip being their speciality dishes. Misfortune struck recently when their trailer caught fire and the damage was unrepairable. But a bank loan saw them invest in a brand new Airstream which is now up and running. Vegetables come from the market, the chicken is free range and the lamb is Irish.

What did we order?

Eggplant falafel plate and mixed kofta plate.

How was the service?

Service was very friendly and efficient. You just order and wait for it to be called.

Was the food nice?

Yes, very tasty and very substantial portions. We opt for plates rather than wraps (both are available), and they come with extra bread. On the eggplant plate, there are five steaming hot fluffy falafel which are nice and crusty on the outside, three pieces of sliced grilled aubergine (nicely cooked), a solidly stuffed vine leaf, hummus, tomato, peppers, chopped lettuce, spring onion and onion with dressed salad (tabbouleh).

The mixed kofta plate consists of chicken and lamb shish kebabs, as well as lamb kofta. All are beautifully marinated, spiced and grilled and come with pita bread, a stuffed vine leaf, aubergine (baba ganoush) and hummus. They asked if we wanted garlic and chilli, so we went for both. The baba ganoush is very good, nice and smoky.

What about the packaging?

Packaging is recyclable, the plate packaging is also compostable and there is wooden cutlery.

What did it cost?

€24.50 for lunch for two people: eggplant falafel plate, €12; mixed kofta plate, €12.50.

Where does it deliver?

Click and collect or order directly from the Love Falafel food truck at the following markets: Glenageary, Wednesday to Friday, 4pm to 9pm; St Anne’s Park Market in Clontarf, Saturday, 10am to 4pm; Herbert Park Food Market in Ballsbridge, Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Their falafels and harissa hummus are also for sale at Barnhill Stores, Dalkey.

Would I order it again?

Yes, the food is delicious and there are plenty of good vegetarian and vegan options.