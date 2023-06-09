Takeaway review: A full-on veggie fest with inspired Asian and Mexican flavours

Nutbutter      Address : Grand Canal Dock, 2 & 3 Gallery Quay, Grand Canal Quay, Dublin 2, D02 R205 Telephone : 087 1944266 Cuisine : Vegetarian Website : https://nutbutter.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

When Paddy Hogan visited California in 2016, not only did he meet his future wife, he fell in love with great-tasting healthy food. It inspired him to open a similar restaurant and takeaway business in Grand Canal Dock in 2018, followed by a second operation in Smithfield in 2022. There is an emphasis on plant-based food on the menu at Hogan’s Nutbutter outlets, which also includes some fish and meat options. It is an extensive menu, offering breakfast options in the morning, and tacos, tostadas, bowls, poke and desserts from 11.30am. Asian and Mexican flavours influence many of the dishes, which are highly customisable with up to 30 add-on options. More than half the protein options are vegetarian.

What did we order?

The seasonal rainbow pad Thai with jackfruit (add-on included); the seasonal wholey mole with mushroom asado; and the tuna sashimi taco.

How was the service?

Ordering on Deliveroo is straightforward and delivery was notably fast. The food arrived in good condition although the tacos were a bit shaken from travel.

Was the food nice?

It’s a full-on veggie fest. The rainbow pad Thai was piled high with colourful vegetables: pickled cabbage, ribbons of carrot, pak choi, cucumber and toasted peanuts on brown rice scented with a coconut and peanut sauce. The jackfruit added a note of smokiness. The wholey mole was quite heavy on roast cauliflower, with pickled carrots, beets, parsnips, mushrooms and a mild mole sauce on brown rice. Two blue corn tortillas were well filled with a mix of marinated tuna, kimchi, pineapple salsa and plant-based sriracha mayo. The marinade on the tuna meant that it felt a bit tired and the freshness of the fish didn’t come through.

What about the packaging?

The brown cardboard bowls are recyclable but not when soiled; the plastic lids are recyclable. There is an option to exclude cutlery.

What did it cost?

€42.44 for dinner for three people – seasonal pad Thai, €13.95; seasonal wholey mole, €13.50; tuna sashimi taco, €13.50; and service fee, €1.49.

Where does it deliver?

Available on Deliveroo daily; 5km delivery radius. Breakfast 8am-11am, lunch and dinner 11.30am-9.30pm.

Would I order it again?

Yes, but this is mostly one for vegetarians and vegans. It saves hugely on prep that would be laborious to do at home. It’s a tad more expensive than similar operators, so go easy on the add-ons.