These are the tastiest Christmas crackers you’ll find, and they’re full of good things

What is it? Cranberry crackers by Isle of Crackers, one of a range of four varieties made by a small family-run bakery in Co Wexford. There are also black olive, flax seed and sesame seed varieties in the range and all are mixed, rolled and cut by hand (RRP €4.25, 150g).

What’s good about them? Apart from the fact that they are really tasty, have you seen the cute heart shape these crackers come in? So pretty and original, and they are a lovely addition to a cheeseboard. The cranberry ones are a terrific Christmas product, and if you stock up now, you’ll be glad you did. They are made with Irish milled flour, Wicklow cold-pressed rapeseed oil and high-quality flax and sesame seeds. The complete range is vegan diet friendly.

How do I use them? The cranberry crackers are so good I eat them on their own, but a smear of St Tola ash goat’s cheese is their perfect match. A dab of cream cheese works too, but the slight tang of the goat’s cheese complements the cranberries perfectly. They have a great crunch, and as well as the cranberries, there are lots of sesame and flaxseeds in the mix.

Who makes them? Isle of Crackers was set up in Gorey, Co Wexford by Tim Nickerson and family in 2014. Nickerson started out selling the crackers at the market at the Bullring in Wexford. The company participated in the SuperValu Food Academy programme for small producers and now operates from a purpose-built bakery.

Where can I buy them? Lots of speciality food stores stock them, including Ardkeen Stores in Waterford, where I purchased them (and they ship worldwide). You can also buy them in health food stores around the country. Email isleofcrackers@gmail.com and they will let you know where your nearest stockist is.

