Ireland’s first marine national park to incorporate newly-acquired Conor Pass

The Conor Pass waterfall in Co Kerry, which has been acquired by the State

Ireland’s first marine national park will be announced on Monday, incorporating seas off the Dingle peninsula in Co Kerry and important adjoining onland areas including the scenic Conor Pass, which has been acquired by the State.

Details of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí will be outlined by Minister for Nature Malcolm Noonan and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien at an event in Dingle to coincide with Earth Day. The park is expected to boost outdoor tourism in the region and to provide better protection of its rich biodiversity.

The Irish Times understands the State has reached a deal to purchase 1,400 acres at the Conor Pass. Its American owner was looking for €10 million, but a source within the Government said the deal was agreed for a considerably lesser sum, adding “we got a good deal for the State”.

This is in addition to a suite of new sites that have been acquired by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) across the Dingle Peninsula, including lands at Inch beach, Mount Brandon and the Owenmore river – all of which have “exceptionally high biodiversity and heritage value”.

Ecologically important marine areas are also expected to be rolled into the country’s eighth national park, as well as a host of islands, including the Blaskets, with important populations of breeding seabirds, in collaboration with the Office of Public Works, Birdwatch Ireland and the Commissioners of Irish Lights.

According to sources, no new designations are expected, as sites within the park are already heavily protected under existing biodiversity laws. Its aim is to maximise biodiversity protection in the context of habitats, while also supporting tourism.

One of Ireland’s highest mountain crossings, the narrow twisting roadway through the Conor Pass runs for 12km between Dingle and Kilmore Cross on the north of the Dingle Peninsula. The lands are noted for spectacular mountain scenery and natural beauty. With sweeping valley views, the glaciated landscape is popular with tourists, walkers and cyclists.

The US-based owner Michael Noonan bought the property in parcels over several years and farmed it grazing sheep. Overlooking Brandon Bay, the lands comprise about 1,000 acres of grazing land, some 400 acres of forestry and three lakes; Lough Atlea, Lough Beirne and Peddlar’s lake.

When it came on the market then taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government was interested in buying the lands but only at a “reasonable price”.

The Dingle Peninsula is designated under the EU birds directive as a special protection area for rare and vulnerable species. Inch dunes have significant Natterjack toad populations, the Owenmore is an important habitat for freshwater pearl mussels. The Conor Pass and Brandon is rich in blanket bog, while puffin, storm petrel, razorbill and gannet are valuable bird species on the islands, and sharks and rays are considered among its most important marine species.

Pressure on the Government to enhance protection off the west coast coincides with a newly-designated “hope spot” off the Greater Skellig coast, an area noted for high conservation value.

Hope spots are scientifically identified as critical to the health of the ocean and designated by marine conservation movement Mission Blue. The 7,000km2 of coastal water stretches from Kenmare Bay in Co Kerry to Loop Head in Co Clare. Led by oceanographer Dr Sylvia Earl, the initiative has listed 148 hope spots globally. Through designations of special places for conservation it seeks to inspire public awareness and support for a worldwide network of marine protected areas.