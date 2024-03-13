‘Wet, miserable, total rainy day’ in store for Cork and Kerry with risk of flooding

A status orange rainfall warning will come into effect for Cork and Kerry today. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A status orange rainfall warning will come into effect for Cork and Kerry today as the national forecaster warns of flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning is in place from noon on Wednesday until noon on Thursday.

A status yellow rain warning will be in place for Waterford at the same time.

During this period, Met Éireann said there will be persistent rain, which will be heavy at times, accompanied by strong onshore winds, high tides, and elevated river levels.

As a result, flooding is expected, while wave overtopping is likely, as are difficult travelling conditions.

David Joyce, director of operations at Cork City Council, said road users must take extra care while the orange warning is in place.

“If you’re a cyclist, don’t cycle into floods. If you’re a pedestrian, if you see a flooded area ahead of you, take an alternative route. It might take an extra five minutes, but please do not drive, cycle or walk into floods,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“Please take care of your own health and safety and look for an alternative route. If you do come across a flooded property, please report to the authorities so we can address that issue immediately.

“We’re expecting there will be over 24 hours of constant heavy driving rain with some strong winds throughout the day. So we’re not expecting any very significant flooding across the city; we don’t expect, for example, the River Lee or any of its key catchments to burst their banks,” he said.

“We are expecting in localised areas, localised drainage systems to get caught up with debris or to become overwhelmed.”

Mr Joyce said that’s “one of the problems” with an event like this. “I could give an indication of where something might happen across the city. It could literally happen anywhere, but it will be very localised in nature.”

Mr Joyce said it is anticipated that between 30mm to 40mm of rain will fall in a 24-hour period.

“We are expecting it to be a wet, miserable, total rainy day today and into tomorrow. We are not expecting significant flooding across the city. So you’re not expecting the worst.”

Contingency plans were in place, he added, and the severe weather team met on Tuesday to prepare for the warning.

Across the rest of the country, it will be cloudy and damp in most places, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.