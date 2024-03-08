Updated guidance for public on ethical use of countryside includes dog control, accessing land and preventing fires

The new advice emphasises that permission should be sought to bring dogs on to land and that dogs must always be on a lead in open and recreational spaces. Photograph: iStock

Leave No Trace Ireland has updated its seven principles for the responsible and ethical use of the countryside. The revised guidance, Ireland’s only outdoor ethics programme, provides greater clarity for people availing of the outdoors, including on matters such as seeking permission to access land, responsible dog ownership and protecting nature from fires.

The programme has promoted minimal-impact practices for outdoor enthusiasts in the use and enjoyment of the countryside and recreational spaces for many years.

The core aim of Leave No Trace is to ensure the beauty and integrity of natural spaces are preserved for future generations, it said, while urging the public to enjoy outdoor spaces (including parks, open countryside, and beaches) with care and respect to protect wildlife, fragile natural ecosystems and biodiversity.

Leave No Trace conducted a review of the principles to assess their current relevance and effectiveness. The review highlighted the necessity for updates on “travel and camp[ing] on durable ground” and “minimise the effects of fire”. The revised version emphasises how camping and access are always at the goodwill of the landowner and that landowners’ permission should always be sought before camping.

READ MORE

On lighting any outdoor fire, the revised version warns that, in nearly all circumstances, fires should not be lit without permission and underlines the hugely damaging and costly impact of irresponsible use of outdoor fires.

The new advice emphasises that permission should be sought to bring dogs on to land and that dogs must always be on a lead in open and recreational spaces – particularly in the countryside and on or near farmland.

Project co-ordinator Dr Noel Doyle said the revision sought to address concerns about the existing messaging being too narrow and the desire for a more inclusive and collaborative approach with relevant stakeholders.

Chief executive Maura Kiely said the process of collaboration and engagement with stakeholders, including State agencies, local authorities, Government departments, recreational, tourism and farming interest bodies was hugely important.

“The seven principles are the guidance and educational foundation upon which responsible recreation has been promoted in Ireland. However, we need to ensure [they] are kept under review to reflect changes in recreational activity, the increased vulnerability of the natural environment, and developments such as the exponential increase in dog ownership.”

Leave No Trace would embark on the equally important work to effectively communicate these important updates to the public and its partners, she added.

The latest seven LNT principles are:

Plan ahead and prepare Be considerate of others Respect farm animals and wildlife Travel and camp responsibly Leave what you find Dispose of waste properly Protect nature from fire.