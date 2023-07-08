Rare native plants at risk from Ireland’s changing climate, researchers show

Nettle-leaved bellflower. Researcher at UCC James O’Mahony says that we must prioritise the conservation of native flora. Photograph: Hedera Baltica/CC BY-SA 2.0

Rare native plant species are set to become extinct arising out the impact of climate change, researchers at UCC have revealed.

The research team, based in UCC’s Department of Geography and Environmental Research Institute, say that plants that have been part of Irish nature including spring vetch, wood crane’s bill, the nettle-leaved bellflower and mackay’s heath will disappear as Ireland’s climate changes.

The team used modelling, citizen science data, and climate projections to investigate the impact of climate change on Ireland’s deer and thirteen of our most vulnerable plant species.

Researcher at UCC James O’Mahony says that we must also prioritise the conservation of native flora from the potential negative impacts of both native and non-native deer species.

“Plants play a fundamental role in maintaining biodiversity, supporting native wildlife, ensuring the long-term resilience of our natural habitat, and protecting part of Ireland’s natural heritage”.

The research reveals that climate change will also have an impact on non-native species, such as muntjac deer. This deer, native to South Asia, is established in Northern Ireland and present in Ireland.

Muntjac and fallow deer will not spread across Ireland and their herd may reduce in size under climate change, the UCC research reveals whilst the non-native sika deer population will increase across Ireland.

Dr Paul Holloway of UCC says that urban green spaces may help to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change and increased herbivory pressure on some of our most threatened plant species.

“Given the avoidance of urban centres by deer in Ireland, these areas could provide a refuge for many plant species, including endangered and vulnerable species to not only persist, but thrive under future climates. The role that citizens have embraced in rewilding these areas is a testament of local support to the biodiversity crisis.”

Over one million species globally are threatened with extinction due to climate change, with invasive species ranked as one of the leading drivers of global biodiversity loss. The UCC research is published in the journal annals of GIS.