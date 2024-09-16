Emmys red carpet: Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Scott among TV stars in the spotlight

For people who like to look at clothes, there have lately been many opportunities on red carpets and off. Movie stars were in the spotlight at film festivals in Venice and Toronto. New York Fashion Week brought industry players and followers to parties, front rows and the city’s streets. Pop stars had their night at the MTV Video Music Awards.

On Sunday, it was the TV world’s turn with the Emmy Awards. The event took place less than a year since the last Emmys ceremony in January, but the shorter-than-usual interim did not affect the spectacle of the red carpet.

Actors including Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph radiated sleek sophistication in black dresses that hugged curves and showed skin, while Nicola Coughlan, Ayo Edebiri and Kristen Wiig went a step further with colours and metallics. Andrew Scott, Lionel Boyce and Dan Levy, who hosted the ceremony with his father, Eugene Levy, chose modern interpretations of classic penguin suits.

The fashion on the red carpet at the 76th Emmy Awards ran the gamut, but these 16 looks were among the most notable – for good reasons and bad.

Nicola Coughlan: Sequinned in silver

The star of Bridgerton and Derry Girls went for a sculptural gown with an hourglass silhouette. She was encased in sequins, with her hair pulled back straight, enhancing the overall ‘put-together’ look.

Nicola Coughlan. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston: Simple silhouette

A career spanning more than four decades has taught the actor, a star of The Morning Show, a thing or two about red carpets. Among them: It is hard to go wrong with a simple silhouette like that of her columnar, beaded Oscar de la Renta gown.

Jennifer Aniston. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ayo Edebiri: Aquatic in colour

Black, orange and yellow sequins gave a koi-fish-like effect to the Bottega Veneta gown worn by the actor, a star of The Bear.

Ayo Edebiri. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anna Sawai: On-trend in red

The Shogun actor continued a trend from other red carpets this year: wearing red. Helping her vibrant Vera Wang gown stand out were minimal accessories and a drop waist.

Anna Sawai. Photograph: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Andrew Scott: Loose and louche

A ruffled Vivienne Westwood shirt unbuttoned nearly to the navel and facial hair that recalled a porn ’stache bestowed the Ripley actor with rakish charm.

Andrew Scott. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig: Tin-foil perfection

The Palm Heights actor’s woven Oscar de la Renta ball gown looked a little like tin foil – but in the most glamorous way.

Kristen Wiig. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Greta Lee: Swan-like

The actor, a star of The Morning Show, looked ever so swan-like wearing brushed-back hair and a gauzy white Loewe dress that drifted through the air as she moved.

Greta Lee. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone: Mixed media

The Under the Bridge actor styled her black velvet Rodarte dress with a striking etched-copper chest plate and matching bracelet, both of which caught the light of cameras’ flashbulbs.

Lily Gladstone. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lionel Boyce: Anything but a tux

A black nylon windbreaker took the place of a traditional suit jacket in the ensemble worn by the actor, a star of The Bear. His shirt’s Peter Pan collar was another unexpected flourish.

Lionel Boyce. Photograph: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez: Simple, black, elegant

The Only Murders in the Building star has earned mixed reviews for her outfits on past red carpets. The simple black Ralph Lauren halter dress with bedazzled straps that she chose for the Emmys suggested that she was learning from her sartorial missteps.

Selena Gomez. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laverne Cox: Polished

When asked on the red carpet to describe her archival Alexander McQueen dress, the host of Live From E! gave three words: “glamour, glory, gold”.

Laverne Cox. Photograph: David Swanson/EPA-EFE

Dan Levy: Creamy

With his black Loewe suit, the actor and Emmys co-host wore a silky white top with an asymmetrical peaked neck that conjured a heaping dollop of whipped cream.

Dan Levy. Photograph: David Swanson/EPA-EFE

Kali Reis: Most one-two punch

The True Detective actor and professional boxer combined elements of menswear – a dark purple tuxedo jacket – with womenswear – a matching column skirt – to create a knockout look.

Kali Reis. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Bates: Unsinkable Molly Brown

In a navy and black beaded Armani gown and a swept-back updo, the actor, who is starring in a reboot of Matlock, channelled the affluence of her memorable Titanic character.

Kathy Bates. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder: Rose gold

The Hacks actor looked rather luxurious in a dusty pink Grecian Louis Vuitton gown that complemented her light auburn hair.

Hannah Einbinder. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ilona Maher: Ready to dance

The US Olympic rugby player wore a blue strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a peplum skirt, which had the flair of the costumes she’ll be sporting as a cast member on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars in the US.

Ilona Maher. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

2024 The New York Times Company