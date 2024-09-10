Conan O’Brien wins Emmy for Ireland episode of travel show featuring Ros na Rún

Conan O’Brien has won an Creative Arts Emmy for his Ireland episode of his HBO Max travel show, Conan O’Brien Must Go.

The episode, which won in the Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program category, revolves around O’Brien’s quest to trace his family’s roots. He visits the Barack Obama plaza in Tipperary and learns Irish slang but, also takes a cameo role on Irish-language soap opera Ros Na Rún, where he is credited as ‘Fear na mBalún’.

The episode is “largely what you’d expect of an Irish-American in the old country”, wrote Ed Power in The Irish Times review. “He has a baffled encounter with a black pudding and sings Danny Boy”.

He also tries searching for Bono.

A genealogist describes O’Brien’s ancestors as agricultural workers, while he visits Galbally in Co Limerick and the farmstead where his great-grandfather lived.

Conan O'Brien appeared in Ros na Rún in his travel show for HBO Max. Photograph: Ray Ryan

Shōgun won the most Emmys for a single season of a television series at the ceremony on Sunday, notching up 14. The Creative Arts Emmys recognise “exceptional artistic and technical achievements in television” and come before the televised Primetime Emmy Awards.

The FX series about political machinations in feudal Japan, won all but two of the possible 16 trophies it could have claimed, including Emmys for costumes, make-up, editing, stunts and cinematography, along with a best guest actor in a drama Emmy for Nestor Carbonell.

Conan O'Brien in Ros na Rún. Photograph: Ray Ryan

It broke the record of 13 set by the 2008 limited series John Adams before even reaching the September 15th Primetime Emmys ceremony, when it can pad its record with up to five more.

The Bear took seven gongs, including best guest actress in a comedy series for Jamie Lee Curtis. - Additional reporting from PA