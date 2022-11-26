Late Late Toy Show: We’re all in tears when Saoibh is reunited with the friends she made at hospital

The Late Late Toy Show: Ryan Tubridy, in his 14th year as host, with some of Friday night's performers. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

Hello, yellow-brick road. And hello to this year’s Wizard of Oz-themed Late Late Toy Show (RTÉ One, Friday, 9.35pm). With RTÉ’s pre-Christmas juggernaut welcoming a studio audience for the first time in three years, the Toy Show is off to a rambunctious start as children dressed as munchkins – or, possibly, munchkins dressed as children – dance and prance and Ryan Tubridy descends from a balloon.

The Late Late Toy Show: Ryan Tubridy, as the Scarecrow, with five-year-old Louis Hanna, from Artane, six-year-old Isabella Douglas and seven-year-old Deborah Addeji, both from Navan, and five-year-old Poppy Madden and 10-year-old Ali Sheehan, both from Carlow. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

“If I only had a brain,” the host exclaims, sounding like all those parents who have agreed to allow their kids to stay up past midnight on a randomish Friday night in November. Tubridy is playing – have you twigged it? – the scarecrow from the 1939 Judy Garland movie.

Having touched down, he’s next off to participate in a big stomping showpiece with actual production values, a reminder of just how bright a jewel the Toy Show has become in the RTÉ ratings crown. (Last year 81 per cent of the viewing public was tuned to the broadcast.)

The Late Late Toy Show: Ryan Tubridy whizzes around on what looks like a high-speed potty. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

The curtain-raiser follows a recorded introduction in which punters in the freezing rain board a coach with a sign reading Over the Rainbow tours. (This must be a fantasy, as the bus has turned up on time.) It’s followed by a rather impressive re-creation of the swirling tornado from The Wizard of Oz (again: production values!), and then Dorothy steps into the Toy Show studio, declaring, “Toto, we’re not in Kansas any more.”

READ MORE

Or maybe she says, “We’re not in Cavan any more.” I can’t tell, because the TV is drowned out by my children, who’ve just spotted a Squishmallow in the corner of the set and cannot contain themselves. Toys are big on the Toy Show this year: Tubridy has promised a back-to-basics evening focusing on gizmos, gadgets and playthings – a perennial grumble being that there’s too much singing and dancing and not enough Star Wars figurines and the like.

He lives up to that pledge – a bit. What they’ve in fact done is tweaked the running order. The toy “content” – the stuff the kids want to see – has been shunted forward to the first half. That leaves the rest of the night for the musical routines – including Defying Gravity, from Wicked, and a closing cover of Coldplay’s Sky Full of Stars.

The Late Late Toy Show: six-year-old Lucy Hoban, from Galway, dressed as a vet, belts out Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

Tubridy is quick out of the starting gate in a broadcast that, when the whole 2½ hours is over, has whizzed by. Speaking of whizzes, the night opens with Tubs tootling about on what looks like a high-speed potty. The audience can already sense we’re hurtling towards peak Toy Show. And indeed we are, as six-year-old Lucy Hoban, from Galway, comes on and is soon dressing as a vet while belting out Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

The Late Late Toy Show: five-year-old Billy Brady, from Kilcullen, in his miniature Garda vehicle. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

How to follow that? Why, it’s five-year-old Billy Brady, from Kilcullen, with a Dukes of Hazzard mullet – “business at the front, party at the back” – and a miniature Garda vehicle with which he terrorises the camera operator. Only half an hour in and already the Late Late has reached a state of Toy Show transcendence.

The Late Late Toy Show: Saoibh is reunited with Ellie-Mae and Jack, the friends she made at hospital. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

In 2022 the Toy Show wouldn’t be the Toy Show without a tear-jerker segment or three. And we’re all blubbing when Saoibh is reunited with the friends she made at hospital, Jack and Ellie-Mae. She truly can’t believe it. Disbelief likewise flashes over the face of the Harry Potter fan – and Hermione fanatic – Catriona Kalogeraki as the 10-year-old receives a thoughtful video message from the big-screen Hermione, Emma Watson, who praises Catriona for her advocacy on behalf of neurodivergent children.

The Late Late Toy Show: 12-year-old Emmie O'Neill with some of the Ireland soccer players she'll be watching in Australia. Photograph: Andres Poveda

It’s a lovely moment. As is the appearance by the Ireland women’s soccer squad, who astonish Emmie O’Neill, a 12-year-old Dubliner. She’s crying – and that’s before Tubridy reveals she’ll be off to Australia to cheer on Ireland in the World Cup.

The Late Late Toy Show: Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher with eight-year-old fan Cealan Green. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

Special guests are becoming a Toy Show tradition. Last year it was Ed Sheeran. This time it’s Watson, a squad of World Cup-bound soccer internationals and the Ireland men’s goalkeeper, Caoimhín Kelleher, who has a kick-about with eight-year-old fan Cealan Green.

Kelleher is a steady presence on the pitch. Tubridy, fronting his 14th Toy Show, is likewise a safe pair of hands as the biggest event on Irish television starts and finishes with a wizardly wink.