Mary Poppins, Peter Pan and Cinderella: 23 Christmas pantos and shows to see around Ireland this festive season

Pantomimes and theatre

Belfast

Beauty and the Beast

Waterfront Hall, Nov 22-January 5, £18-£20, 048-90334455, waterfront.co.uk

Can Belle save the day before the last rose petal falls? Join this well-loved heroine as she tries to break the Wicked Fairy’s curse and escape the castle of the “monstrous” Beast ... but is he really as bad as he seems?

The Adventures of Red Riding Hood

The Mac Live, Nov 27-Jan 1, £12.50-£27.50, 048-90235053, themaclive.com

Starring Naoimh Morgan as little Red, this twist on a timeless story sees our protagonist face off with Goldilocks and the Big (or not so) Bad Wolf in a race to visit Granny Hood with a festive hamper of goodies.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan

Grand Opera House, Nov 30-Jan 12, £21-£40, 048-90241919, goh.co.uk

With the help of some fairy dust, the Grand Opera House stage will magically transform into Neverland for this seasonal show. Watch Captain Hook battle it out against his biggest opponents – Peter Pan, and the hungry crocodile.

A Christmas Carol

Lyric Theatre, Nov 30-Jan 11, £15-£32, 048-90381081, lyrictheatre.co.uk

This classic tale follows Charles Dickens’ Scrooge as he receives some chilling visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. And don’t forget the jubilant spirit of redemption and goodwill. This reimagining promises to take you on an unforgettable journey through Victorian Belfast.

Clare

Cinderella

Glór, Ennis, Dec 22–23 and Dec 27 – 31, from €17.50, 065-6843103, glor.ie

Bullied by her horrible ugly sisters, Dottie and Lottie, Cinderella lives a life of drudgery. But all that is about to change after a fateful night at Prince Charming’s ball. Find out if her Fairy Godmother manages to swoop in and save the day.

Cork

Cinderella

Cork Opera House, Nov 27-Jan 19, from €25, 021-4270022, corkoperahouse.ie

Polish your pumpkin and gather your mice, because Cork Opera House also has its very own rendition of the Cinderella story this Christmas season.

Red Riding Hood

The Everyman, Nov 30 – Jan 12, from €25, 021-4501673, everymancork.com

Directed by Catherine Mahon-Buckley, this enchanting panto follows Red, her best friend Pip and Granny Peggy Twomey as they deal with Deco the Wolf from Dublin.

Derry

Aladdin

Millennium Forum, Nov 29-Dec 31, various prices, 048-71264455, millenniumforum.co.uk

Conal Gallen returns as the Forum’s Dame in this all singing, all dancing festive show. The evil sorcerer, Abanazar, seeks the magic lamp to bring him untold wealth and power. Can Aladdin save the day?

Dublin

Peter Pan

The Gaiety Theatre, Nov 24 – Jan 19, from €21.50, 01-6468600, gaietytheatre.ie

The Gaiety Theatre has hosted an annual Christmas Panto each year since “Turko the Terrible” in 1873. This year, set sail on a magical journey to Neverland as Peter and the Lost Boys swashbuckle and strive to outwit Captain Hook and his brutal band of pirates.

The Giggler Treatment at The Ark in Dublin. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

The Giggler Treatment

The Ark, Temple Bar, Dec 1-Jan 12, from €12.50, 01-6707788, ark.ie

This mischievous musical is based on the novel of the same name by Roddy Doyle. If adults are mean to children, they get The Giggler Treatment. It’s smelly. It’s squishy. And it sticks to your shoe. But sometimes the Gigglers make a mistake ... Find out if Robbie, Kayla, Jimmy and Rover the dog come to Mr Mack’s rescue on time.

Members of the cast of Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick’s Beauty and the Beast. Photograph: Rob Kennedy

Beauty and the Beast, A Sammy and Buffy Adventure

The National Stadium, Dec 10 – Jan 5, various prices, 01-9060111, panto.ie

A classic fairy-tale ... with a twist, starring Caoileann Woodcock and Johnny Ward.

Galway

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Town Hall Theatre, 29 Dec-Jan 12, €19-€22, 091-569777, renmorepantomime.com

This tale unfolds as wicked witch Carabose plans on marrying the handsome Prince Peter of Pantoland, however the arrival of the beautiful Snow White puts a spanner in the works. Directed by award-winning twins Brian and Seán Power, this panto is sure to provide fun for all the family.

Kildare

Little Red Riding Hood

Moat Theatre, Nov 22 – Dec 14, €18/ €65 family of four deal, 045-883030, moattheatre.com

Little Red’s family have just come into some wealth. However, because of some nasty characters, their happiness and fortune are in danger. Join her gutsy granny, a friendly wolf, and some madcap detectives as they work together to save the day.

Limerick

Mother Goose: Myles Breen, the Goose and Faye Shortt. Photograph: Alan Place Photography

Mother Goose

University Concert Hall, Dec 16 – Jan 12, €25, 061-331549, uch.ie

Faye Shortt makes her panto debut as Fairy Godmother in this year’s Specsavers Limerick Panto. No stranger to the stage, the star of this show currently tours the country with live comedy show “Kunckle down” which she co-wrote and performs with her father Pat Shortt.

Longford

Rapunzel and Billy

St Mel’s College, Dec 18-31, €20-€23, longfordstraditionalpanto@gmail.com, gr8events.ie

Starring Damien Douglas as the hilarious Billy Doolittle who, alongside Nanny Nonie, is on a mission to rescue the beautiful Princess Rapunzel from the clutches of the evil witch – before it’s too late!

Louth

Beauty and the Beast

Tommy Leddy Theatre, Dec 14-Jan 5, €24, 041-9878560, thetlt.ie

Immerse yourself in the classic fairy-tale at the Tommy Leddy Theatre.

Sligo

Jack and the Beanstalk

Hawk’s Well Theatre, Dec 8-21, €20, 071 9161518, hawkswell.com

Coolera Dramatic Society return to Sligo’s Hawk’s Well Theatre this year with the magical story of Jack and the Beanstalk, featuring cast members Bobby Jones, Brian and Stephen Devaney, Kieran O’Doherty and Orla McSharry.

Waterford

Snow White

Modeligo Community Theatre, Dungarvan, Nov 28-Dec 1, €15, gr8events.ie

The much-loved tale of Snow White will be on show in Dungarvan’s Modeligo as we enter the festive season, offering entertainment for all the family.

Westmeath

Alice in Wonderland

Mullingar Arts Centre, Dec 6-29, €15, 044-9347777, mullingarartscentre.ie

Join Alice on this surreal quest to Wonderland as she follows the white rabbit, encountering crazy tea parties and the Queen of Hearts along the way.

Musicals, circus, dance

Belfast

Winter Circus

Big Top, Writer’s Square, Dec 13-Jan 1, £10-£16, tumblecircus.com

Visit Tumble Circus in their heated Big Top to watch a show filled with death-defying aerialists, acrobats, mind-bending jugglers and more.

Dublin

Mary Poppins at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Photograph: Daniel Boud

Mary Poppins the Musical

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dec 11-Jan 11, tickets from €26.50, bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Based on the tales by PL Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of everyone’s favourite nanny will feature exciting choreography, effects and unforgettable songs. The musical’s timeless score includes classic songs such as Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds, as well as some new ones to look forward to.

Limerick

Fossett’s Circus

Cleeve’s factory site, Limerick city, Dec 12-22 and Dec 27-Jan 5, €18-€23, fossettscircus.com

Enjoy Fosset’s famous circus extravaganza in Limerick city this winter, with ticket prices ranging from €18-€23.

Clare

Ballet Ireland’s Nutcracker Sweeties

Glór, Ennis, Dec 10-11, tickets from €20, glor.ticketsolve.com

Choreographed by Morgann Runacre-Temple, this production of the festive ballet performed by a cast of world-class dancers is sure to enchant audiences of all ages with its fairy-tale magic, costumes and reimagined Tchaikovsky score.