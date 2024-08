Brian Johnson and AC/DC at Punchestown in June 2009, during the band's Black Ice world tour. Photograph: Alan Betson

Where was AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young born in Scotland? Edinburgh

Glasgow

Dundee

Aberdeen Which Stephen King movie has a soundtrack exclusively of AC/DC songs? Silver Bullet

Riding the Bullet

Maximum Overdrive

Sleepwalkers Which action star made an appearance in the video for AC/DC’s hit 1993 song, Big Gun?





In 2004, US metalheads Six Feet Under released Graveyard Classics 2, a track-by-track cover of which AC/DC album? Ballbreaker

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

Back in Black

Highway to Hell Complete the methods employed by the narrator-hitman of Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap: “Concrete shoes, [blank], TNT, neckties, contracts, high voltage”... Guns

Hands

Cyanide

Hanging Which metal band used For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) as the intro music for their shows in 2019, 2021 and 2022? Korn

Bring Me the Horizon

Helmet

Slipknot Which track on AC/DC’s 1990 album The Razors Edge is all about Donald Trump? Got You by the Balls

Moneytalks

Shot of Love

Mistress for Christmas George Young (1946-2017), the elder brother of AC/DC guitarists Malcolm and Angus, was a member of which successful Australian group? Men at Work

The Easybeats

The Triffids

The Birthday Party Which is the only AC/DC album produced by Rick Rubin, cofounder of Def Jam Recordings? Blow Up Your Video [1988]

Ballbreaker [1995]

Black Ice [2008]

Power Up [2020] What is AC/DC guitarist Angus Young’s middle name? McCallum

McBaird

McCormack

McKinnon

