Stevie Nicks in concert at the 3Arena, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Who won Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards? Victoria Monét

Noah Kahan

Gracie Abrams

Ice Spice The lyrics of Stevie Nicks’s Annabel Lee are taken from writing of which famous US writer? JD Salinger

Harper Lee

Edgar Allan Poe

William Faulkner Released in 2007 by reggae pop star Sean Kingston, Beautiful Girls samples which classic soul/pop song? You Can’t Hurry Love (The Supremes)

Respect {Aretha Franklin]

Stand By Me (Ben E King)

Mustang Sally (Wilson Pickett) Identify the song that begins with “I guess I should’ve known by the way you parked your car sideways...” Shut Up and Drive by Rihanna

Pull Up to the Bumper by Grace Jones

Little Red Corvette by Prince

White Mustang by Lana Del Rey Who starred as 19th-century Hungarian composer Franz Liszt in Ken Russell’s stylised musical-comedy bio Lisztomania (1975)? Mick Jagger

Robert Plant

Freddie Mercury

Roger Daltrey The cover of Phoenix’s 2022 album Alpha Zulu is an edited portion of a 1478 painting by which Italian Renaissance artist? Sandro Botticelli

Leonardo Da Vinci

Titian

Agnolo Bronzino Which rapper recently ran a 200m race at the US Olympic Trials? Lil Wayne

GloRilla

Snoop Dogg

Ice Spice By which stage name is Peter Gene Hernandez better known? Bruno Mars

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny Who is the only star to turn down a request from “Weird Al” Yankovic to parody their music? Prince

Peter Gabriel

Madonna

David Bowie What is the title of TLC’s 1992 debut album? Oh...On the TLC Tip

Ooooooohhh...On the TLC Tip

Aaaaaaahhh...On the TLC Tip

Ah...On the TLC Tip

