AC/DC announce Croke Park concert this summer

AC/DC last played Ireland in 2015. The veteran rockers will play GAA headquarters on August 17th

AC/DC will play a concert at Croke Park on August 17th, it has been confirmed.

The band, who celebrated their 50th anniversary last year, will finish a 21-date European tour in Dublin.

The Power Up European tour is named after the band’s last studio album which was released in November 2020.

Only lead guitarist Angus Young remains from the original line-up, but singer Brian Johnson is back following surgery to correct hearing loss which saw him replaced on the 2016 Rock or Bust tour by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

The band for the Croke Park date will consist of Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, who replaced the late Malcolm Young in 2017, new drummer Matt Laug and a yet to be named bass player who will replace Cliff Williams.

AC/DC last played Ireland in 2015 with a sold-out show in the Aviva Stadium. Many feared they would never tour again following the death of Malcolm Young, but they surprised their fans with their appearance at the Power Trip festival in California on October 7th last year.

AC/DC have the top selling rock album of any band in history with their 1980 record Back in Black. Their popularity has endured into the digital age, with the official Back in Black video viewed a billion times on YouTube.

Tickets from €86.50 plus booking fee are on sale this Friday at 9am through Ticketmaster.