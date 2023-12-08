Shane MacGowan’s funeral in pictures from Dublin and Tipperary: Ireland says slán

A public funeral Mass will take place at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in Nenagh at 3.30pm on Friday. Along with the singer’s family and friends, President Michael D Higgins is expected to attend the funeral, as are well-known faces from the world of music. The songwriter, who found fame as the frontman of The Pogues, died at the age of 65 last week.

Earlier today, crowds of people gathered in Dublin for a funeral procession which began in Ringsend around 11am and made its way through various streets of the capital until just after midday. Here are images from the day:

Liam Ó Maonlaí arrive’s at St Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh. Photograph: Collins

Gerry Adams (centre) arrive’s at the church in Nenagh, Co TIpperary. Photograph: Collins

BP Fallon arrives for the funeral of Shane MacGowan in Nenagh. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Huge crowds wait inside and outside the church as they wait to say farewell to Shane MacGowan outside St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in Nenagh. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

A plaque outside St Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Collins

Musician Glen Hansard arriving at St Marys of the Rosary Church in Nenagh. Photograph: Collins

Crowds of people follow the funeral procession in Dublin. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Members of The Artane Boys band during the funeral procession for Shane MacGowan in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Collins

08/12/2023 The remains of Shane MacGowan pass MacMahon Bridge, Pearse Street and Westland Row. Photograph: Collins

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke. Photograph: Collins

The funeral procession at MacMahon Bridge. Photograph: Collins

The remains of Shane MacGowan pass MacMahon Bridge. Photograph: Collins

Members of the public during the funeral procession in Dublin. Photograph: Collins

Mourners display messages on placards during the funeral procession. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

The hearse carrying the remains of Shane MacGowan during the funeral procession in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

People watching the funeral procession leaving Shelbourne Park. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Funeral procession featured the Artane Boys Band. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sonny Wakefield from Drimnagh watching the funeral procession. Photograph: Alan Betson

People watching the funeral procession leaving Shelbourne Park Photograph: Alan Betson

John Farrell from Tallaght watching the funeral procession leaving Shelbourne Park on its way through Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

People line the streets as the funeral procession passed down Pearse Street on its way through Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

People line the streets as the funeral procession of Shane MacGowan passed down Pearse Street. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sheila O’Byrne from Ringsend watching the funeral procession of Shane MacGowan. Photograph: Alan Betson

John Farrell from Tallaght watching the procession leaving Shelbourne Park. Photograph: Alan Betson

Members of the public touch the glass window of the carriage as the funeral procession of the late singer Shane MacGowan takes place in Dublin. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

The Funeral procession of Singer Shane MacGowan passing Pearse Street and Westland Row. Photograph: Alan Betson