Arctic Monkeys announce Irish gigs in Dublin and Belfast

Arctic Monkeys have announced three concerts in Dublin and one in Belfast. Photograph: Paul Bergen/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

Arctic Monkeys have announced a series of arena concerts in Ireland later this year to mark the end of their world tour. Just two months after cancelling a much-anticipated concert at Marlay Park, the band have announced three concerts in Dublin and one in Belfast.

Alex Turner and his band of merry men will perform at Dublin’s 3Arena on October 15th, 17th and 19th 2023; and The SSE Arena in Belfast on October 16th. Miles Kane, fellow member of English pop supergroup The Last Shadow Puppets alongside Turner, will be warming up the stage for the gigs.

In June, just one day before a sold out concert in Marlay Park, the band was forced to pull out after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis.

More than 40,000 fans were scheduled to attend the concert and were offered refunds. Those who purchased tickets for the Marlay Park concert will be sent a unique access code and given 72-hour priority presale access starting at 9am on Friday, August 25th. These fans can only purchase the same number of tickets, or less, for these new dates in October.

All remaining tickets will be released for general sale at 9am on Tuesday, August 29th.

In support of their seventh album, The Car, the band will begin a 30-concert tour of North America on Thursday. Their tour will now culminate with four concerts in Ireland.