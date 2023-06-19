‘We are extremely sorry’: Arctic Monkeys cancel sold out Dublin concert

Alex Turner (L) of the Arctic Monkeys performing during a concert in Amsterdam last month. Photograph: Paul Bergen / ANP / AFP

Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their sold out concert at Marlay Park in Dublin on Tuesday, sparking disappointment among fans.

The concert was due to be the penultimate gig in their biggest Ireland and UK tour to date, and was to follow 11 concerts in previous weeks.

Concert promoters MCD circulated a statement from the band on Monday afternoon that read: “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow. Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest. Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause all their Irish fans.”

The band said full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.

The support acts for the concert were Swedish garage rock band The Hives and alternative rock band The Mysterines from Liverpool.

Acute laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx – or voice box – which can lead to hoarseness or difficulty speaking. It can be caused by a viral infection such as a cold and flu, or damage to the larynx, often by straining one’s voice.

Fans flooded a Twitter post from the band’s account on Monday afternoon with well wishes for the band’s frontman.

“My two granddaughters are heartbroken, they were living for tomorrow night,” said Joan Gaffney in a tweet. “Get well soon Alex.”

“Absolutely gutted,” another fan said. “Really hope Alex gets better soon and that all is good for Glastonbury. Please come back to Dublin soon.”

Arctic Monkeys are due to headline Glastonbury in the UK on Friday night, but no announcement has yet been made about that concert.

Marathon, a private coach operator that offers parking and transport for the Marlay Park concerts this year, said their phones were ringing constantly on Monday from worried customers. A spokesperson told The Irish Times it would issue refunds automatically for any of the Arctic Monkey concert purchases within five working days – minus a €1 booking fee per ticket.

This includes: bus tickets from Dublin and Dundrum, Dundrum park and ride, and all day parking at Dundrum. Marathon said the payments should land in Irish bank accounts within seven working days and there is no requirement to call or email Marathon.