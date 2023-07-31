Electric Picnic: Paolo Nutini to headline festival

Paolo Nutini has been added as a new headliner for this year’s Electric Picnic festival in September, the music festival has announced.

Billie Eilish is also slated to headline. Eilish, who played an early-evening slot in 2019, will be joined on the bill by The Killers, Niall Horan and Fred Again.., and Steve Lacy, Idles, Jamie xx, Tom Odell, Rick Astley, and Amyl and the Sniffers.

The festival will take place in the Stradbally estate, in Co Laois, from September 1st to 3rd.

Lewis Capaldi was due to play the music festival but cancelled in June for health reasons. The Scottish singer said he is taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future”, saying he is “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s”.

“Everyone at Electric Picnic wishes Lewis Capaldi well as he takes a break from touring,” a festival spokeswoman said.

Twenty-six additional names have also just been added across the weekend including Belters Only, Inhaler, Wet Leg, Confidence Man, Overmono and breakout star of the summer Jazzy.

You will also be able to catch The Coronas, Gavin James, blk, MUNA, Dec Pierce Block Rockin’ Beats, Maverick Sabre, Jamie Webster, Mae Stephens, Pa Sheehy, Kingfishr, Ispíní Na Héireann, Brad Heidi, Katy Kirby, Debbie, Dylan John Thomas, milk., Ansbro, IMNOTYOURMATE, Yasmin Gardezi

