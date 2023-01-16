Christy Dignam receiving palliative care at his Dublin home

Aslan’s Christy Dignam was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer in 2013 and was told he had just months to live. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Christy Dignam, the irrepressible front man with rock band Aslan, is receiving palliative care at his Dublin home, his family have said.

The singer was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer in 2013 and was told he had just months to live. However, he kept on going and has been fighting the disease for almost a decade.

This morning Christy and Kathryn Dignam, their daughter Kiera, son in law Darren, and grandchildren, were prompted to share an update on his health “in response to the large number of media enquiries received”.

The statement said that Dignam was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in July of last year and spent “the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team”.

READ MORE

Since December the singer has been “at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.”

[ Christy Dignam: ‘Heroin wasn’t a high for me. It filled a gnawing hole, made me feel normal’ ]

Aslan, who formed in 1982 and became one of the most popular bands on the Irish music scene throughout the 1980s, 90s and in more recent times.

The band is best known for their hit Crazy World, a song Dignam wrote after his daughter was born.

In November 2021, Dignam, who has been the Aslan front man since 1982, released a solo album titled The Man Who Stayed Alive which The Irish Times hailed as “a life-affirming triumph of human will and the immortal power of music”.

Last September Aslan were forced to postpone what would have been the biggest concert in of their career in the 3Arena as a result of what was described then as a “setback” with the singer’s ongoing cancer treatment.

In this week’s statement, the family expressed gratitude to “everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”