Trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy released

Renée Zellweger reprises her role as Bridget Jones in the new movie

The first trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has been released online. The fourth in the series of hit comedies films featuring Renée Zellweger sees Jones alone again, after husband Mark’s death, and having to raise two small children on her own.

Directed by Michael Morris and written by Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer and Abi Morgan, Mad About the Boy sees a return for Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson, along with a first appearance for One Day’s Leo Woodall as Bridget’s new love interest.

In the trailer, Bridget is seen haphazardly managing her children’s school life and being encouraged to re-enter the world of dating via Tinder. She encounters Woodall for the first time in a characteristically unorthodox setting before chemistry between the two begins to flow. – Guardian

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is due for release on February 14th in Ireland

