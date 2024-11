Cillian Murphy as Bill Furlong in Small Things Like These. Photograph: Enda Bowe/Lionsgate

Which is set somewhere else?





What fairytale links Russell Crowe, Hilary Duff and James Caan? Cinderella

Sleeping Beauty

Hansel and Gretel

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Which was the only Netflix title among this year’s Oscar nominees for best picture?





Where is Small Things Like These set? Enniscorthy

Gorey

New Ross

Rosslare Which is the odd conflict out? La Grande Illusion

Paths of Glory

Lawrence of Arabia

The Longest Day Who was not one of the Von Trapp siblings? Liesl

Elsa

Gretl

Marta Who has not shared a role with Colin Farrell?





Which is from something else? Oracle

Tank

Klaatu

Trinity Who wasn’t the same tiny creature? Julia Roberts

Yara Shahidi

Rooney Mara

Ludivine Sagnier Which doesn’t belong? Wiseau and Lee Jones

A nut and a country

The last British king to guard the Grail

Legendary German folklorists

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here