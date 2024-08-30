Barry Keoghan to star alongside Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders film

Barry Keoghan joins the Peaky Blinders cast as the action shifts to follow the Shelby family into the second World War. Photograph: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan has joined fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy for Netflix’s upcoming Peaky Blinders film.

Oscar-winner Murphy (48) has already signed on to come back as gangster Tommy Shelby for the movie by the show’s creator, Steven Knight.

Keoghan (31), who was nominated for a best supporting actor Academy Award for dark comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, will be part of the Birmingham-based production in an undisclosed role.

The Dublin actor, also known for Saltburn, joins the cast as the action shifts to follow the Shelby family into the second World War.

READ MORE

The original series, which ran for six seasons from 2013-2022 on BBC, follows the rise of the Shelby family after the first World War.

Dune actor Rebecca Ferguson has also been announced for the movie, though it has not been revealed which character she will take on.

Knight previously said it will be an “explosive chapter” in the story with “no holds barred”.

Murphy, who will co-produce the film, said it was “one for the fans”.

Earlier this year, he dominated the awards season for his starring role in the biopic Oppenheimer.

The Corkman took home an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Bafta, an Ifta and a Screen Actors Guild award for playing theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the father of the atomic bomb. – PA