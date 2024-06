Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Photograph: CTMG Inc/Frank Masi

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are back in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. But back where? Miami

New Yorlk

Los Angeles

San Diego Which does not involve someone directing their then spouse? A Quiet Place

A Woman Under the Influence

Broadway Danny Rose

Revolutionary Road What is the last line of This Is Spinal Tap? “Well, I don’t know. What’re the hours?”

“And that’s, that’s my childhood up there on stage. That moose, you know.”

“Have a good time all the time!”

“The Patron Saint of Quality Footwear.” Who has not played the title role in a Neil Jordan film? Liam Neeson

Eamonn Owens

Chloë Grace Moretz

Isabelle Huppert Which does not feature a regular cast member of Seinfeld?





Identify the Irish costar of The Northman, Mandy, Tarot and All You Need Is Death. Olwyn Fouéré

Olwen Fouéré

Olwen Foueré

Olwen Fouére Who is the odd underling out? Derek

Stuart

Bob

Kevin Who is the oldest living Oscar winner?





Which area of New York shares its name with a Disney character? The bit just below Houston Street

The three-sided bit under Canal Street

The bit above Little Italy

The bit under Manhattan Bridge Which is by someone else? Head & Shoulders

State capital of Tennessee

Returning to the old manor

Mr Pinter and (nearly) Ms Gonne

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here